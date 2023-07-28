Upcoming Tata SUVs in India in 2023: Punch CNG, Nexon facelift & more

These coming months, the customers will get six updated versions of its SUVs.

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the revamped SUV line-up this festive season. These coming months, the customers will get six updated versions of its SUVs. With Auto Expo 2023 giving a clue of what we can expect from these launches, let’s have a look at the upcoming Tata SUVs which will be launched in India this year.

Upcoming Tata SUVs in India in 2023:

Tata Punch CNG

After the launch of Altroz CNG, next in line we have the Punch CNG which will be launched in the coming weeks. Punch being the fourth product in Tata Motors’ portfolio to get a CNG variant, will come equipped with a 1.2 litre, three cylinder engine. It will come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Punch iCNG will give competition to Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Hyundai Exter.

Tata Nexon facelift

Tata will give a major update to its Nexon sub-compact SUV. It is likely to get a major styling revamp with cues from the Curvv SUV concept which was shown at the Auto Expo. With an upgraded cabin, it will get a fully digital instrument cluster, all-new steering wheel and new switchgear. A fresh design will be given to its alloy wheels as well.

Tata Nexon EV facelift

Earlier this month we got a sneak peak into the Nexon EV facelift during its testing. To be launched in the coming months, it is likely to get design and styling of the ICE Nexon facelift. The Nexon EV is currently being offered in Prime and Max variants.

Tata Harrier and Safari facelift

As Tata is refurbishing all its SUVs to have similar design language, the new Harrier and Safari are expected to follow the similar styling cues as the showcased Harrier EV. The new Harrier and Safari are likely to get two-spoke steering wheels, sporty connecting tail lamps, redesigned alloy wheels and an updated cabin as shown in the Curvv concept. These two models will be launched by the end of 2023.

Tata Nexon facelift Image source: Autocar India