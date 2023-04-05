Upcoming Tata SUVs in India in 2023: Harrier facelift to new Nexon

Check out the upcoming SUVs from the house of Tata Motors that are expected to be launched in India in 2023. The list includes the facelifted versions of the Tata Harrier, Safari and more.

Tata Motors is planning to give a major revamp to its SUV portfolio and they are expected to hit the Indian market by the end of this year before the festive season. The company is working on the facelift versions of a bunch of models that will be positioned across different price segments. Check out the upcoming Tata SUVs in India in 2023.

Upcoming Tata SUVs in India in 2023:

Current Tata Nexon vs upcoming Nexon facelift spotted on test

Tata Nexon facelift

The heavily updated version of the Tata Nexon is likely to be launched by mid-2023. It will get major design tweaks, new features and updated powertrain options. The upcoming Tata Nexon facelift could be the first sub-compact SUV in India to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as well. It will continue to be offered with petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmissions.

Tata Punch iCNG

Tata Motors is betting big on alternate fuel options such as CNG and electric vehicles. The company showcased the iCNG version of the Punch at the Auto Expo 2023 and it will be launched soon. The Tata Punch CNG will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new dual-cylinder CNG set-up to offer a decent boot space.

Tata Harrier and Safari facelift will borrow design cues from the Harrier EV concept

Tata Harrier & Safari facelift

Along with the Nexon, Tata Motors is working on the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari as well. These mid-size SUVs will get an updated front & rear fascia along with revised interiors. The company is expected to enhance the equipment list of these SUVs and offer more features. The new Harrier and Safari facelift will continue to get the current 2.0-litre diesel but are likely to sport Tata’s brand new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor too.

