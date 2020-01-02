Six big car launches from Tata Motors in 2020: Seven-seat Harrier, EV and more!

Tata Motors is planning to launch half a dozen new cars in India this year. The Tata car launches this year includes a seven-seater version of the Harrier along with an all-electric SUV along with mid-life updates of its current product line-up and even a premium hatchback. The company has also recently revealed that is will commence the production of BS6 compliant vehicles starting this month. All of these new model launches will get engines that meet the new emission regulations.

Tata Altroz

One of the most anticipated upcoming car launches from Tata Motors includes one of the Altroz premium hatchback. The homegrown automaker has already revealed this Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival and is going to debut the same in India on the 22nd of this month. The Tata Altroz will get petrol as well as diesel engine options. However, it will be offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. We expect the prices of the Tata Altroz to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors will also be launching India's first all-electric sub-four-meter SUV i.e. an electric version of the Nexon in India this year. It is likely to make its debut at the Auto Expo this year. The Nexon EV uses Tata Motors' Ziptron electric vehicle technology. It's electric motor is capable of churning out 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors says that on full-charge, the Nexon EV will promise a range of more than 300 km of range. Prices of the Tata Nexon EV are expected to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Gravitas

The Tata Gravitas is the seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier. It is based on the same platform as that of the former, however, comes with additional length in order to accommodate the third row of seats. The Gravitas will get an identical exterior design as that of the Harrier. That said, its design will be different majorly on the rear fascia. Under the hood, the Gravitas will get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which is available on the Harrier. However here, it will get the same in a slightly higher tune of 170 hp. The Gravitas is likely to get a manual as well as an automatic transmission option along with an expansive feature list in comparison to the Harrier.

Tata Nexon Facelift

The Nexon sub-four-meter SUV is also due for a mid-life update this year. The test mule of the same has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times in the recent past. The mid-life update of the Tata Nexon will have a revised front fascia along with minor updates on its rear profile as well. There will be minor updates inside the cabin as well. The engine specifications of the Tata Nexon are expected to remain the same as before. However, the engines will be upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. With this, the prices of the Nexon SUV are also likely to go up.

Tata Tiago Facelift

The Tiago has been a very important product for Tata Motors in India. it has garnered impressive sales figures for the homegrown automaker. However, with the introduction of fresh products in its segment, it is time that the same also gets a mid-life update. And that is what Tata Motors plans to introduce this year. Test mules of the same have been spotted testing several times in the recent past. Going by these, it is clear that the Tiago facelift is going to get the same exterior design which is in sync with the styling of the Altroz. Up-front, the headlamps will now be larger while the grille will adorn sleeker aesthetics. Similarly, the interiors will are also expected to under minor updates with the introduction of new features. Engine specifications are expected to remain the same as before.

Tata Tigor Facelift

All the changes, that we will see on the Tiago, will be carried forward to the Tigor as well. These include aesthetic as well as feature updates. Similar is going to be the case with the engine line-up as well. It remains to be seen of the Tiago and the Tigor get the BS6 compliant diesel engine or not. Tata Motors had earlier expressed that they were considering if investing on the upgradation of a diesel engine in compact cars makes economic sense or not.