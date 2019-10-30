Upcoming Tata electric cars in India: Nexon EV, Altroz EV and more!

Tata Motors is going to introduce several all-electric modes in India very soon. The homegrown automaker already has a respectable presence in India's small yet growing commercial electric vehicle space. It has recently introduced an upgraded version of the Tigor EV which for the first time, will also be available for private buyers. As part of its electric vehicle expansion plans in India, Tata Motors will be introducing three more EVs in the near future. All of these will be using the Ziptron EV platform which has been developed by the carmaker in-house. Given below is the list of all the upcoming electric cars from Tata Motors which are set to launch in India in the near future.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV will be the first electric vehicle from Tata Motors to be based on the Ziptron platform. It will offer a driving range of close to 300 km on a single charge. Fast charging, as well as charging from a standard wall socket will be supported. Tata Motors has confirmed that the prices of the Nexon EV will fall in-between the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. The launch of the same is going to take place during the last quarter of FY 2019-20. The company has announced that this vehicle will be offered with an 8-year warranty for the battery and the electric motor.

Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV, which was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show this year, is also in the pipeline to be introduced in the Indian market. It is likely to use the same Ziptron EV platform on which the electric version of the Nexon will be based on. Technical specifications of the same are still under the wraps. However, expect it to also offer a driving range of close to 300 km on a single charge. Fast charging as well as charging through a wall socket would be supported. An 8-year warranty on the battery and electric motor will be offered on the Altroz EV has well. Its price is likely to fall in-between the mark of Rs 12-14 lakh. India launch will take place sometime during the year 2021.

New Tata EV

In addition to introducing the electric versions of the Nexon and the Altroz, Tata Motors is also going to launch one more electric vehicle in India. The automaker hasn't yet revealed as to which segment this vehicle is going to fall in. And hence, we do not have any technical specifications related to it either. What we can tell you, is that this too will use the Ziptron EV platform.

