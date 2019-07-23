Upcoming Tata Cars in India: Three big new launches including Altroz

Tata Motors is soon going to launch three all-new products in the Indian market. These new vehicles will include a premium hatchback, a 7-seater premium SUV and a micro-SUV. In this multi-segment onslaught, the homegrown automaker is going to target the current leaders and subsequently try to increase its market share. The upcoming products from Tata Motors include the Altroz premium hatchback, the H7X (codename) 7-seater SUV and the H2X (codename) micro-SUV. Here is a detailed account of each of these vehicles. Read along!

Upcoming Tata Cars In India: Tata Altroz

Excluding the Bolt, at the moment, Tata Motors does not have a premium hatchback in its portfolio which can offer a tough competition to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. In order to fill this gap, the homegrown automaker is going to launch the Altroz hatchback in the Indian market. Based on the 45X concept which was showcased at the auto expo last year, the Altroz design is based on Tata's IMPACT 2.0 design language. At the Geneva Motor Show this year, the company has said that the Altroz will get a petrol engine option which is likely to be the same 1.2-litre, turbocharged unit which is currently available on the Nexon. Whether the Altroz is going to get a diesel engine option, remains to be seen. Prices of the Tata Altroz are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upcoming Tata Cars In India: H7X, the 7-seater Tata Harrier

By early next year, Tata Motors will launch a 7-seater version of the Harrier SUV in the Indian market. The same was showcased as the Buzzard during the Geneva Motor Show this year. The interiors of the 7-seater Harrier, codenamed as the H7X, will be identical to its 5-seater derivative. Similarly, both will share the same front fascia as well, along with other design attributes. The only major visual difference between the two is going to be at the back where the 7-seater version will have an extra row of seats and hence a bigger overhang as well. Mind you, both the 5-seater and the 7-seater version of this SUV will have the same wheelbase. That said, in the H7X, the 2.0-litre diesel engine will produce 170 hp of power as opposed to 140 hp available on the Harrier. In addition to this, the launch of the H7X will see the addition of a 6-speed automatic gearbox to this SUV's portfolio. Prices of the H7X are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upcoming Tata Cars In India: H2X Micro-SUV

Owing to the massive popularity of SUV-styled vehicles in India, a new segment, that is of the micro-SUV is taking shape. In order to take an early movers advantage, Tata Motors is soon going to launch an all-new vehicle in this particular space. Codenamed as the H2X, the same was showcased in its concept form at the Geneva Motor Show this year. In terms of positioning, the H2X will find its place below the Nexon in the automaker's portfolio. As far as engine specifications and feature list go, it is too early to comment. However, there is a good possibility that the Tata H2X will only get a petrol derivative. Prices of the same are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.0 lakh to Rs 8.0 lakh (ex-showroom).