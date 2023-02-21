Upcoming Tata cars in India in 2023: Altroz Racer to updated Safari

Check out the upcoming Tata cars in India that are expected to be launched in 2023. The list includes the Tata Altroz Racer edition, updated Harrier and Safari, Punch CNG, etc.

Tata Motors is gearing up for a product onslaught this year. The company showcased a bunch of new models at the Auto Expo 2023 and they are expected to hit the market soon, positioned across different price segments. Check out the upcoming Tata cars in India that are expected to be launched in 2023.

Upcoming Tata cars in India in 2023:

Updated Tata Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors will launch the updated Harrier and Safari next month. Both these SUVs will sport new features, including a large 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ADAS, etc. Mechanically, they will remain unchanged and continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine but will now comply with the BS6 phase 2 emission standards.

Tata Altroz Racer edition

The Tata Altroz Racer edition was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and it grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It gets some cosmetic changes to enhance its sporty appeal along with some new features. The additional equipment includes a large 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, etc. It will also be more powerful than the Altroz iTurbo.

Tata Punch, Altroz CNG

Tata Motors is betting big on alternate fuel options such as CNG and EVs. The company showcased the iCNG versions of the Punch and Altroz at the recently held Auto Expo and they will be launched soon. Both these cars will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Interestingly, they will get a new dual-cylinder CNG set-up to offer a decent boot space.

Tata Tiago EV Blitz

Another interesting car at the Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 which will hit the showrooms this year was the Tiago EV Blitz. The Tata Tiago EV Blitz is a sportier version of the regular Tiago electric hatchback. It gets several cosmetic updates and black accents all over the body to enhance its sporty appeal. Mechanically, it’s likely to remain identical to the standard Tiago EV.

