Upcoming Tata cars at Auto Expo 2023: Punch EV to Safari facelift

Check out all the upcoming Tata Motors cars that are expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The list includes the likes of the Tata Punch EV, Safari facelift, Avinya concept, etc.

Tata Motors will be the only Indian car manufacturer to be present at the Auto Expo 2023. This Bombay-based home-grown automaker will showcase a bunch of products at India’s largest motor show, including its future EVs. Here we have listed all the upcoming Tata cars that are expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Upcoming Tata cars at Auto Expo 2023:

Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors will showcase the near-production version of the Punch EV at the upcoming Auto Expo. It is expected to get a 25 kWh battery pack and offer a driving range of around 250 to 300 km on a single charge. The Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia cars in India at Auto Expo 2023: Seltos facelift to new-gen Carnival

Tata Harrier, Safari facelift

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari are expected to be showcased at the upcoming motor show. These mid-size SUVs are likely to get minor cosmetic enhancements and new features such as a large touchscreen infotainment and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). In terms of powertrain, it will continue with the 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed MT/AT.

Tata Curvv EV concept

Tata Motors took the wraps off the Curvv concept last year and it will make its public debut at the expo. The Tata Curvv will be a mid-size coupe SUV and will go on sale by 2024 in both ICE as well as electrified versions. While its specifications haven’t been revealed yet, it is expected to offer a range of 400-500 km per charge.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Avinya EV concept

The Tata Avinya EV will be another EV concept from the carmaker to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It will be based on the company’s Gen 3 pure EV architecture. The Tata Avinya EV is claimed to offer a driving range of over 500 km on a single charge and it will be equipped with ultra-fast charging capabilities as well.

Other EVs and tech

Apart from all the vehicles mentioned above, Tata Motors is likely to showcase its current EV portfolio at the Auto Expo. The company’s electric vehicle line-up includes the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max. The company is also expected to exhibit ADAS, hydrogen fuel cell and connected car technologies at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Over 800 companies from 15 countries to participate in components show

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.