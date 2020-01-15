Upcoming Suzuki XL7 image leaked: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki XL6-based MPV!

The upcoming Suzuki XL7 has been leaked very recently in an image, courtesy Olx News. The MPV bears a 0heavy resemblance to the Maruti Suzuki XL6 that is currently on sale in India. The said vehicle that has been snapped very recently might be introduced as a new model in the Indonesian market soon. While the XL7 looks almost the same as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, look closely and you will notice a slightly reworked grille along with fatter tyres. Now coming to the interiors, the XL7 is expected to have the same all-black interiors as the XL6. While the XL6 offers captain seats in the second row, the XL7 might come with bench seats to come as a seven-seater offering.

In terms of powertrain, the upcoming Suzuki XL7 might share the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Ertiga that is sold in Indonesia. Transmission options might include a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. Being a crossover avatar of the Ertiga, expect the XL7 to get better ground clearance. The Suzuki XL7 might be launched as a seven-seater model in the Indonesian market in the coming weeks and when it comes to India launch, it is quite uncertain at the moment.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the XL7 will be launched in Indonesia in January 2020 but that doesn't seem to be happening as of now. The XL7 will go up against the likes of the Mitsubishi Xpander and the Nissan Livina. More details on the XL7 expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space.

Image source: Olx News