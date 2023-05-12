Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Check out the top 5 upcoming SUVs that are expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh in India. The list includes the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Tata Nexon facelift, Maruti Suzuki Jimny and more.

SUVs are popular in India owing to various reasons, including their muscular road presence, spacious feature-rich cabins and more. The car manufacturers consider it to be a lucrative category, especially the sub-compact SUV segment. While there is no dearth of options in the market, a lot of new products will be launched soon. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India.

Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India:

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai will soon launch its smallest SUV, Exter, in the Indian market. Bookings for the same are already open. The new Hyundai Exter will sit below the Venue in the company’s line-up. It will get an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Exter will be offered a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Tata Punch iCNG

Tata Motors will soon introduce the iCNG version of the Punch sub-compact SUV in India. The Tata Punch will be the company’s fifth CNG car after the Tiago, Tigor, Tiago NRG and Altroz. It will get Tata’s innovative twin-cylinder technology and will be powered by a 76 bhp 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Kia Sonet facelift

Kia India is prepping to launch the facelifted version of the Sonet. It has already been spotted on tests in India. The Kia Sonet facelift will get updated exteriors and interiors with new features. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and there will be multiple transmission options on offer.

Tata Nexon facelift

Along with Kia, Tata Motors is also gearing up to give its sub-compact SUV a much-needed overhaul. The new Tata Nexon facelift is likely to be launched by August 2023. It will get major design tweaks, new features and updated powertrain options. The facelifted Nexon will continue to be offered with petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmissions.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Finally, the last one on this list is the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The prices of the Jimny 5-door SUV will be announced next month and it’s likely to start from Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a 103 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed AT. It sports an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

