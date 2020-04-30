Upcoming SUVs in Rs 10-25 lakh price bracket: Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass

The SUVs shown here could be priced as low as Rs 10 lakh while few others might breach the Rs 25 lakh mark.

We love our SUVs. So, its no surprise that everyone wants a share of the pie. We have manufacturers bringing their very best in the SUV field. What was once a speciality practised by Mahindra and Tata has now become everyone’s playing field. A recent survey shows that compact SUVs are the most searched. Well, before we head any further, compact SUVs are the ones which measure above 4m in length but then aren’t the Toyota Fortuner or Honda CR-V category either. They are in the sweet spot of the Renault Duster till the Hyundai Tucson. This particular year, we understand its turning out to be quite bad already, holds the promise of new compact SUVs. Here is a list of them all.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol

This was scheduled for an April launch. However, well let’s not get to the point why it was delayed. Everyone now is familiar with the entire delay gamut. The current launch status is within a few days after production resumes. The S-Cross will be available exclusively with the 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza. This engine is expected to make 105hp of power and 138Nm. There might be a SmartHybrid system too. A choice of a 5-speed manual or automatic might be offered as well.

Expected price: Rs 10 -12 lakh, ex-showroom

Renault Duster turbo

The Renault Duster with a turbo-petrol engine was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. This 1.3-litre engine makes 152hp of power and 250Nm. It might be paired to a 6-speed manual or a CVT. This could be the ideal replacement for the now-extinct K9k diesel. By June, the Duster turbo should be in the market.

Expected price: Rs 10-11 lakh, ex-showroom

Nissan Kicks turbo

Image of the current Kicks used for reference

If you understand the psyche of the Renault-Nissan alliance, then realisation will dawn that while the latter has discontinued the Terrano, the former still has the Duster in place. While the Kicks will be the only SUV in Nissan’s fold to sport this turbo petrol engine, it will also have an upmanship. The engine will be in a slightly higher state of tune – 154hp/254Nm. An X-tronic CVT will be mated to this motor. Expected launch should be right after the Duster’s.

Expected price: Rs 10.5-11.5 lakh, ex-showroom

Hyundai Tucson

The facelifted Tucson was showcased at the Auto Expo. It looks like an all-new car. Power is derived from 2.0-litre petrol as well as diesel engines. There is an 8-speed automatic transmission on offer too. The diesel engine makes 183hp and should be a silent as well as smooth operator. As for the petrol, it will make the same power as in the Elantra – 150hp. AWD will be dialled in too. The launch can be expected in July 2020.

Expected price: Rs 19-25 lakh, ex-showroom

Renault Captur

At present Renault is tight-lipped about the Captur BS6 launch. However, the vehicle was showcased at the Expo. It is likely to have two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and the aforementioned turbo petrol. The Captur launch could be before the Duster turbo petrol’s price announcement.

Expected price: Rs 11.5-12.5 lakh, ex-showroom

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is going to be made available in six- as well as seven-seater configurations. The engine options are likely to remain the same as the standard Hector. MG though has ensured that styling-wise, there are differences. The launch was supposed to happen around June-July this year.

Expected price: Rs 17-19 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Gravitas

Tata’s 7-seater Harrier is almost ready and scheduled for a year-end launch. The Gravitas was also shown at the Expo. It will come with the same 168hp, 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is there in the Harrier. An automatic, as well as manual transmissions, should be on offer.

Expected price: Rs 18-20 lakh, ex-showroom

Jeep Compass facelift

The Compass has been around from quite some time. Other than the government-mandated as well as time-required updates, there has been no facelift. Now, there will be one. The Jeep Compass facelift is likely to get one later this year and this might push prices of this SUV even more. A few new features too will be added to the kitty.

Expected price: Rs 17-26 lakh, ex-showroom

Skoda Karoq

The Karoq might be the SUV that will be launched first out of this lot. The tentative date is May 6, 2020. It comes in as a CBU and the pricing is expected to be on the higher side. A cousin of the T-Roc, the Karoq will carve its own identity. Skoda has already commenced bookings of this SUV.

Expected price: Rs 22 lakh, ex-showroom

Mahindra XUV300 Plus

Image of the SsangYong Tivoli XLV used as reference

The nomenclature might differ at the time of the launch, however for reference we are going to call it the Mahindra XUV300 Plus. The XUV300 Plus was showcased last year globally in a presentation. Mahindra has hinted that this SUV will occupy the space between the XUV300 and the XUV500. It could also be called XUV400. The regular SUV as it is feature-rich, so it is likely that the Plus version has powered seats and the like. A bunch of petrol and diesel engines will power this vehicle. It will be based on the SsangYong Tivoli XLV.

Expected price: Rs 14-16 lakh, ex-showroom

