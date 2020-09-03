Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: Kia Motors is set to launch its third product in the country, Toyota is entering the sub-compact SUV segment with the Urban Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz is rolling out an electric SUV.

As sales pick up after having seen a massive slump in the Indian automobile industry especially due to the coronavirus pandemic, car manufacturers have lined up several new products. And SUVs and SUV-styled cars seem are the most popular in India. So, September packs some highly-anticipated SUVs that you could consider for your next purchase. Kia Motors is set to launch its third product in India, Toyota is entering the sub-compact SUV segment and Mercedes-Benz is rolling out an electric SUV.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is an all-new subcompact SUV that will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It shares its engine and platform with the sister company’s Venue subcompact SUV and will be the second car in the country to feature clutchless transmission.

Kia Sonet will be available in three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. In addition, the Sonet will also get a GT Line variant available which will be powered by the 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine options. Transmission options include a five-speed MT, a six-speed MT, a six-speed AT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed iMT (clutchless transmission).

Like the Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival, Kia Sonet will also feature UVO Connect for Internet connectivity that enables remote and voice-assisted functionalities. Expect a price range of about Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and is the second model to be introduced under the agreement between the parent companies Toyota and Suzuki. The same agreement rolled out the Toyota Glanza which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The design will see a new fascia that seems to be inspired by the current Toyota Fortuner, especially the front grille and the bumper. The headlamp design is the same as the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The Urban Cruiser will be based on the same platform as the Vitara Brezza and will be powered by the same powertrain as well. The Vitara Brezza is powered by a 103 hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Rivalling the likes of Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, along with the upcoming Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to come in a price range of Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz had introduced its electrified brand EQ in India earlier this year while promising to launch the EQC all-electric SUV in the Indian market soon.

Mercedes-Benz EQC features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout with two asynchronous electric motors, one mounted on the front axle, and another at the rear axle.

Combined with the 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the EQC SUV is capable of providing 417kms of driving range on a single charge as certified on the WLTP cycle. We expect the Mercedes-Benz EQC to be priced above the Rs 1 crore when launched.

