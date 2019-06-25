Upcoming SUV launches in India in June-July 2019: MG Hector, Hyundai Kona electric and more

We are an SUV-crazy country for sure! This explains the multitude of stylish SUVs making their way to the Indian market. Particularly, it looks like this month and the next are choc-a-block with many a manufacturer announcing the introduction of their new products. We definitely know of four SUVs that are set to come down to a showroom near you within the next 30 days. Here is a list of the new SUVs that will be launched in India within a month.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Ever since the Jeep Compass was launched two years ago, the question on everyone's lips was about the diesel automatic version. There were also murmurs on why the full-blown 4x4 version wasn't available. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk attempts to address these questions. There are visible differences between the regular Compass models and the Trailhawk, on the outside and inside. A bigger infotainment system too is on offer. The diesel engine has the same power and torque rating as before but now it is BS-VI compliant and gets a 9-speed automatic transmission. We believe the Jeep Compass Trailhawk price in India to start from Rs 26 lakh, ex-showroom.

Launch date: June 25, 2019 (tentative)

MG Hector

The MG Hector has definitely been grabbing all the headlines in the past two-three months. This has been for all the right reasons, of course. It is the company's first product in the Indian market. The MG Hector is feature-rich and has got more than a few segment-firsts in its kitty. It also includes a 48V hybrid petrol engine and that path breaking internet connectivity for the head unit. We believe the MG Hector will be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh, on-road and that's a good pricing for this C-segment SUV.

Launch date: June 27, 2019

Hyundai Kona electric

The Hyundai Kona electric will definitely carve a new segment. We don't have any pure electric SUVs in India at the moment. The Kona electric will also put Hyundai's name in the electrification path. Hyundai has two different electric powertrains for the Kona and the lower-powered version is making its way down here. It will be the 136PS/395Nm, 39kW version with an automatic transmission. The claimed range is 312km. The Hyundai Kona electric price in India is likely to start from Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom.

Launch date: July 9, 2019

BMW X7

The BMW X7 is the priciest SUV that you can find on these pages. It is the flagship BMW and will come in the CBU route. This diesel engine will be a 3.0-litre unit and pump out 400PS/760Nm. An eight-speed automatic will send power to all the four wheels. The highlight of this SUV will be the three-row seating as well as the panoramic sunroof. It will basically be a 7 Series on stilts. The expected price is Rs 1.2 crore, ex-showroom.

Launch date: July 25, 2019