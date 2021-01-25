Upcoming Skoda Kushaq details officially revealed: Engine, Specs, Features and more

The Skoda Kushaq is going to be offered with two engines with a manual, automatic and twin-clutch DSG transmission options. It will make its global debut in March 2021.

Skoda Auto India has revealed a lot of details about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV. The Kushaq will be the first model to be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, specially developed for India. Skoda had showcased the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, Only recently Skoda confirmed the official product name — Kushaq, derived from the Sanskrit word – Kushak (King/Emperor). The model will make its official debut in the flesh in March 2021. But for now, the Czech automaker has revealed a majority of the specifications and details about the Kushaq SUV. It will offer a Choice of two TSI engines, and manual, automatic and DSG transmissions.

Skoda Kushaq Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq will offer a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is expected to result in a spacious cabin for the SUV. It will offer room for five occupants. Styling-wise, the Kushaq will align with Skoda’s design language. It will offer LED headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps.

Skoda Kushaq Interior

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Kushaq will be offered with a choice of two TSI engines. 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol will be offered with a6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. It is the same 110hp motor and transmission combo available in the Skoda Rapid. This spec will be available for the entry-level spec of the Kushaq. The higher-spec models would be powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Karoq. It envelops 150hp and 250Nm of torque.

Skoda Kushaq Tech Features

The Kushaq will be available with MySKODA Connect offering similar connected car technologies as its rivals. While the dimension of it has not been revealed, the Kushaq will be available with a central touchscreen as the infotainment system, and it will also come with automatic climate control.

Skoda Kushaq Safety Features

The Skoda Kushaq will come loaded with safety features. It will offer upto six airbags, two airbags and ESC will be offered as standard. Hill-Hold Control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamp and cruise control features will be offered. Tyre pressure monitors will also be offered. Skoda would also throw in a reversing camera, or even a 360-degree camera with parking sensors. But some features have still been kept under wraps.

Skoda Kushaq Rivals, Expected Price

Skoda is aiming the Kushaq SUV squarely towards the highly popular Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Other players in the segment also include the Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Renault Duster. We expect Skoda to price the Kushaq competitively somewhere between Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

