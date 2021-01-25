Upcoming Skoda Kushaq details officially revealed: Engine, Specs, Features and more

The Skoda Kushaq is going to be offered with two engines with a manual, automatic and twin-clutch DSG transmission options. It will make its global debut in March 2021.

By:January 25, 2021 4:49 PM

Skoda Auto India has revealed a lot of details about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV. The  Kushaq will be the first model to be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, specially developed for India. Skoda had showcased the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, Only recently Skoda confirmed the official product name — Kushaq, derived from the Sanskrit word – Kushak (King/Emperor). The model will make its official debut in the flesh in March 2021. But for now, the Czech automaker has revealed a majority of the specifications and details about the Kushaq SUV. It will offer a Choice of two TSI engines, and manual, automatic and DSG transmissions.

Skoda Kushaq Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq will offer a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is expected to result in a spacious cabin for the SUV. It will offer room for five occupants. Styling-wise, the Kushaq will align with Skoda’s design language. It will offer LED headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps.

Skoda Kushaq Interior

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Kushaq will be offered with a choice of two TSI engines. 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol will be offered with a6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. It is the same 110hp motor and transmission combo available in the Skoda Rapid. This spec will be available for the entry-level spec of the Kushaq. The higher-spec models would be powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Karoq. It envelops 150hp and 250Nm of torque.

Skoda Kushaq Tech Features

The Kushaq will be available with MySKODA Connect offering similar connected car technologies as its rivals. While the dimension of it has not been revealed, the Kushaq will be available with a central touchscreen as the infotainment system, and it will also come with automatic climate control.

Skoda Kushaq Safety Features

The Skoda Kushaq will come loaded with safety features. It will offer upto six airbags, two airbags and ESC will be offered as standard. Hill-Hold Control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamp and cruise control features will be offered. Tyre pressure monitors will also be offered. Skoda would also throw in a reversing camera, or even a 360-degree camera with parking sensors. But some features have still been kept under wraps.

Skoda Kushaq Rivals, Expected Price

Skoda is aiming the Kushaq SUV squarely towards the highly popular Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Other players in the segment also include the Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Renault Duster. We expect Skoda to price the Kushaq competitively somewhere between Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Motors India becomes fastest carmaker to reach 2 lakh sales: Top variants of Seltos, Sonet in demand

Kia Motors India becomes fastest carmaker to reach 2 lakh sales: Top variants of Seltos, Sonet in demand

Sub-compact SUVs with highest boot space: Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more

Sub-compact SUVs with highest boot space: Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more

All-new Tata Safari unveil tomorrow: Return of the legend in name

All-new Tata Safari unveil tomorrow: Return of the legend in name

Exclusive: Earth Energy electric cruiser bike's name, specs, expected price revealed

Exclusive: Earth Energy electric cruiser bike's name, specs, expected price revealed

6 upcoming cars in India in 2021 that are not SUVs

6 upcoming cars in India in 2021 that are not SUVs

Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod discontinued in India: Demise of most affordable Harleys explained

Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod discontinued in India: Demise of most affordable Harleys explained

Last few days to save up to Rs 80,000 on booking a new Nissan Kicks

Last few days to save up to Rs 80,000 on booking a new Nissan Kicks

COVID-19 vaccine transportation: Tata Motors offers its range of refrigerated trucks

COVID-19 vaccine transportation: Tata Motors offers its range of refrigerated trucks

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with an updated, more informative instrument cluster

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with an updated, more informative instrument cluster

Maruti Suzuki Swift India’s best selling car 2020: Over 1.6 lakh units sold despite COVID-19

Maruti Suzuki Swift India’s best selling car 2020: Over 1.6 lakh units sold despite COVID-19

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.74 lakh: Engine, specs, features including Hinglish voice commands

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.74 lakh: Engine, specs, features including Hinglish voice commands

Tata Harrier, Nexon and other car prices hiked: Customers who booked before this date get benefits

Tata Harrier, Nexon and other car prices hiked: Customers who booked before this date get benefits

Exchange used two-wheelers with electric scooters, e-bikes: BLive, CredR launch service in 4 cities

Exchange used two-wheelers with electric scooters, e-bikes: BLive, CredR launch service in 4 cities

Why your new KTM 390 Duke, RE Interceptor will not have imported Metzeler, Pirelli tyres now

Why your new KTM 390 Duke, RE Interceptor will not have imported Metzeler, Pirelli tyres now

Back To The Future's DMC DeLorean could make comeback as an electric car

Back To The Future's DMC DeLorean could make comeback as an electric car

Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

Citroen opens first dealership in Ahmedabad: C5 Aircross SUV India unveil on Feb 1

Citroen opens first dealership in Ahmedabad: C5 Aircross SUV India unveil on Feb 1

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Gets a price hike of Rs 20,000

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Gets a price hike of Rs 20,000

India’s first self-repairing two-wheeler! Komaki electric bikes launched

India’s first self-repairing two-wheeler! Komaki electric bikes launched

Man steals Lamborghini as Christmas present: Black Urus SUV still missing

Man steals Lamborghini as Christmas present: Black Urus SUV still missing