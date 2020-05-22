Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

Skoda’s new SUV in India - Karoq will finally arrive on May 26 to take on rivals like the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The Karoq is now been seen driving on Indian roads ahead of its official launch.

The upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV is scheduled to be launched on May 26 in India. But ahead of the car’s official arrival in the Indian market, the vehicle has been spotted driving on city streets by TeamBHP forum members. The spy shot of the Skoda Karoq that has been seen is reportedly said to be captured when the vehicle was on its way to a dealership. The Skoda Karoq is said to be introduced as a fully imported model that will be launched in a single variant – similar to how Volkswagen India introduced the T-Roc in the same segment. Skoda has revealed some highlights about the Karoq already and what it will offer in the Indian market.

The Skoda Karoq will come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 147hp and 250Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Equipped with this engine the Karoq is said to accelerate from 0-100mph in under 9 seconds and a top speed of 202kmph.

Other features that the Karoq will offer include LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and 9 airbags among many more. Offered in a single variant, the model on offer in India will be fully loaded from the start itself. The Karoq will come with the option of six exterior colours which include Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Quartz grey and Magic Black.

The Karoq is expected to be priced between Rs 19-22 lakh (ex-showroom) to take on its rivals chief among which include the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

Source: TeamBHP

