Upcoming Renault Triber: Five things you must know

The upcoming Renault Triber compact seven-seater vehicle is going to be unveiled in India on the 19th of June this year. The French car manufacturer says that despite offering seven-seats, this vehicle is not an MPV but a unique offering that is going to create its own segment. The Triber is going to find its place in-between the Kwid and Renault's SUV offerings, the like of which include the Duster and the Lodgy. Going by this, it will post competition to the likes of Datsun's Go Plus as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Taking into consideration the numerous spy shots of the same circulating on the internet, it has become clear that the Triber will have a decent road presence. Here are five things that you must know about this upcoming seven-seater offering from Renault.

It is based on the derivative of Kwid's platform

Renault has confirmed that the Triber is based on a new platform which is the derivative of the CMF-A+ underpinnings used on the Kwid. This will help Renault in achieving economies of scale and hence keep the prices of the vehicle competitive.

Likey to get a plethora of features on board

The Renault Triber is expected to get a wide array of features and creature comforts. Going by the spy shots, it is has come to light that this seven-seater offering will get LED daytime running lights along with LED tail-lamps. In addition to this, the feature list of this vehicle is likely to include automatic climate control, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car along with GPS navigation to name a few. Renault could also use the Kwid's digital instrument cluster in this seven-seater vehicle.

Renault Triber Side Profile

To get various safety features as standard

In sync with the new safety regulations, the Renault Triber will get dual airbags, ABD with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert systems along with driver and passenger seat belt warning system as standard across all variants.

Likely to offer only a petrol engine option

Since it is based on the same platform as that of the Renault Kwid, chances are that the Triber will borrow its engine from the hatchback. Kwid is currently offered with a choice of a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. It is the later that is likely to make its way under the hood of the Triber. Renault could strap on a turbocharger in order to increase the engine's power output corresponding to the weight of this vehicle. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. There could be a 5-speed AMT on offer as well.

To compete with cars in multiple segments

Since the Triber is going to find its place above the Kwid, its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5 lakh to 7 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it is going to compete with the Datsun Go Plus seven-seater on one end, and with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on the other.