Upcoming Renault RBC MPV named ‘Triber’: Kwid-based 7-seater launch likely in July 2019

Renault has recently revealed the name of its upcoming seven-seater MPV. The vehicle will be called Triber and the company has disclosed this information through its social media channels and official website for India. The upcoming Renault Triber will come based on the modified version of the company's CMF-A platform that also underpins the Kwid. However, the increased wheelbase and the width compared to the Kwid suggests a roomier cabin. The teaser image of the new Renault Triber shows that the MPV will come with a large bumper and an upright bonnet. The upcoming Renault Triber has been snapped on test multiple times now. The vehicle is expected to come with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), chrome highlights on the grille and bumper and more.

The interiors of the Triber will get a dual tone treatment along with a large touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As already mentioned, the cabin of the upcoming Renault Triber is expected to be roomy and can also expect separate air conditioning vents for the third row. All thanks to the safety norms, the vehicle will get standard safety features like driver side airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert, seat belt reminder and ABS with EBD.

Powering the Renault Triber is a 1.0-litre petrol that is expected to come mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A five-speed AMT is expected to be offered later. In terms of competition, there is no such direct rival of the Renault Triber that should certainly make it an interesting product in the market. The upcoming Renault Triber is expected to be launched in India sometime in July 2019. The vehicle is expected to be priced in India in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

