Upcoming Renault RBC compact MPV interiors spied: Datsun Go+ rival details

Renault is all set to launch its all-new compact MPV in India next year. The vehicle that has been codenamed as RBC has been spied multiple times before and the spy shots have given an idea of how the new Renault will be like from the outside. Now, some latest spy shots by a Team-BHP reader give a glimpse of the interiors of the new Renault MPV. The images suggest that the cabin of the new Renault RBC MPV will be spacious and it seems like there will be adequate headroom for the occupants. The major portion of the cabin can be seen under wraps but one can see the familiar looking steering wheel and instrumentation. The dashboard gets a dual tone treatment sporting black and beige colours for a more premium feel. The images also show that the Renault's upcoming RBC MPV will come with a large touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The vehicle will come based on the company's CMF-A platform that also underpins the Kwid. In terms of exterior, the upcoming Renault RBC MPV will come with projector headlamps along with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). Moreover, the vehicle will also get roof rails, steel wheels and integrated turning winkers on ORVMs are also likely. The engine will most likely be a 1.0-litre unit that will come mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard and an automatic transmission is also likely to come with the new MPV. The upcoming Renault MPV will primarily rival against the likes of Datsun Go+ in the segment.

The Renault RBC will be the first big launch by the company next year for India after which the Duster facelift and updated Kwid will hit the dealerships. More details on the new RBC expected in the coming days. Stay tuned with us for more updates!

Image Source: Team-BHP