Upcoming Renault Kwid electric spied testing: Generous range, premium features & more!

Electric vehicles are going to be the future in India and leading auto manufacturers have already started working in this direction. Now, with the latest sighting, it looks like Renault is not behind in this race as an all-electric Kwid has been snapped testing. The Renault Kwid electric might be one of the models that the company is going to launch here in the coming years. The front end of the car is wrapped in heavy camouflage and hence, the exact visual changes cannot be seen properly. However, one can safely assume that the Renault Kwid electric will come with a revised bumper for a fresher look and appeal. Furthermore, the EV will also get LED headlamps up front that one can see in the spy image. These will be beneficial as these should offer better illumination than regular units.

Details regarding the battery and motor are currently a mystery at the moment but if some reports are to be believed, the production-spec Kwid electric will offer a range of close to 250 km per single full charge. The upcoming Renault Kwid electric is expected to get features like a touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, digital instrument cluster and more. The Renault Kwid electric will be launched in China first followed by other markets. Renault along with its Chinese partner Dongfeng will manufacture the Kwid electric at the Dongfeng production facility in central China. The said factory has a total production capacity of 1,20,000 units annually.

With manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata Motors already getting aggressive on electric mobility, it will be interesting to see how Renault decides to position the Kwid electric against other EVs in the market. Needless to say, the pricing will also play a key role. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image Source: Autohome.com.cn