Upcoming new Cars and SUVs launching in November 2018

New upcoming cars and SUVs launching in the festive month of surprise includes some big names and most of them are SUVs. Last month we saw an array of new launches including the legend Hyundai Santro making a strong comeback into the Indian market and we also got to see the final production version of Tata Harrier SUV and also the Nissan Kicks SUVs. As we head towards the end of 2018, there are still big cars to be launched in India and expect a lot of buzz from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and even Tata Motors as it will continue to tease the Harrier.

New upcoming SUVs in India:

1. Mahindra Y400 codenamed Rexton based SUV: Mahindra XUV700

Launch date: 19th November 2018

Mahindra XUV700 (Inferno)

After tasting the success of the Mahindra Marazzo, the company is now venturing into premium SUV space and will bring in the new Mahindra Y400 codenamed SUV which is rumoured to be called the Mahindra XUV700 or Inferno. The SUV is based on the new gen G4 Ssangyong Rexton platform and will come with Mahindra family design language. This will Mahindra new flagship SUV and will be powered by the new 2.2L diesel engine with a power of about 185 bhp mated to a 6-speed MT or an optional automatic gearbox. It will feature 7 seats and will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and will be the third launch of the year after the Mahindra XUV500 facelift and Mahindra Marazzo. Mahindra is also planning to upgrade its dealerships to sell this premium SUV. The new Mahindra SUV will make its market debut in India on November 19th and that's when we will have more details on this new product. Expect Mahindra to be aggressive with its pricing with a starting price at about Rs 21 lakh.

All-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:

Launch date: 21st November 2018

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been of the most successful MPVs in India and is all set to return in an all new avatar with now being built on the new Suzuki's Heartect platform. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will undergo a complete design revamp and is expected to be better and bigger with premium interiors. We expect the width and the wheelbase on the new Ertiga to go up to create more interior space and to be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get the new 1.5L petrol engine that was recently introduced on the Ciaz facelift and expect the mild hybrid technology to come along. It will also get the company's 1.3L DDiS diesel engine with 89 bhp of power. The company will launch the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on 21st November 2018 and the MPV will take on the likes of Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Lodgy.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan:

Rolls Royce Cullinan

On the extreme luxury front, Rolls-Royce Cullinan is set to make its India debut and the first ever SUV from Rolls-Royce is indeed defined as the most premium and luxurious offering. The Cullinan made its global debut this year and based on the aluminium spaceframe architecture as the Rolls-Royce Phantom and rivals the likes of Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus. It will be made available in both 4-seat and 5-seater options and will be powered by the new 6.75L V12 engine with AWD shedding 563 bhp of power and 850 Nm of torque. We expect the prices of Rolls-Royce Cullinan to start at around Rs 4.75 crore only.