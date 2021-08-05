Upcoming MG Astor SUV to get Jio e-SIM for connected features: Details and key benefits

MG Motor India started its journey in India with the launch of India's first internet-connected car – the Hector.

MG Motor India has announced a partnership on the Internet of Things (IoT) space with Jio. Under this, MG Motor India says that it will provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio’s IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV – the Astor. Customers of the upcoming MG Astor will benefit from Jio’s widespread internet outreach, along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas, the company noted. Jio’s new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software and more importantly, connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and also, real-time telematics on the go.

Speaking about the said partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said that technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. He added that the current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and the company’s current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is certainly a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry.

He further stated that the aforementioned partnership will ensure that the brand’s next mid-sized connected SUV Astor further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology. MG Motor India introduced many firsts to the Indian automobile industry and raised consumer demand for internet/connected cars, autonomous level one ADAS technologies and also, electric cars. MG Motor India started its journey in India with the launch of India’s first internet-connected car – MG Hector, followed by the MG ZS. Following that, the company launched the Gloster with Level 1 Autonomous features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and more.

