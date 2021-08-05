Upcoming MG Astor SUV to get Jio e-SIM for connected features: Details and key benefits

MG Motor India started its journey in India with the launch of India's first internet-connected car – the Hector.

By:Updated: Aug 05, 2021 9:52 PM

 

MG Motor India has announced a partnership on the Internet of Things (IoT) space with Jio. Under this, MG Motor India says that it will provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio’s IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV – the Astor. Customers of the upcoming MG Astor will benefit from Jio’s widespread internet outreach, along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas, the company noted. Jio’s new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software and more importantly, connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and also, real-time telematics on the go.

Speaking about the said partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said that technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. He added that the current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and the company’s current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is certainly a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry.

He further stated that the aforementioned partnership will ensure that the brand’s next mid-sized connected SUV Astor further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology. MG Motor India introduced many firsts to the Indian automobile industry and raised consumer demand for internet/connected cars, autonomous level one ADAS technologies and also, electric cars. MG Motor India started its journey in India with the launch of India’s first internet-connected car – MG Hector, followed by the MG ZS. Following that, the company launched the Gloster with Level 1 Autonomous features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Omega Seiki unveils its first two electric scooters: To launch during festive season

Omega Seiki unveils its first two electric scooters: To launch during festive season

Yamaha India opens up about 150cc bike segment penetration, EVs, FZ25 price cut

Yamaha India opens up about 150cc bike segment penetration, EVs, FZ25 price cut

New 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 revealed: Key details, expected price explained

New 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 revealed: Key details, expected price explained

Renault adds Kiger RXT (O) variant: Key features it offers

Renault adds Kiger RXT (O) variant: Key features it offers

1900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper-EV teased: To unveil next week

1900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper-EV teased: To unveil next week

All cars should have six airbags within a year - Nitin Gadkari to carmakers

All cars should have six airbags within a year - Nitin Gadkari to carmakers

Hyundai launches new periodic service package for 10 models: What it offers

Hyundai launches new periodic service package for 10 models: What it offers

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

Huge discounts on outgoing Honda Amaze: Save this much on it, Jazz, City

Huge discounts on outgoing Honda Amaze: Save this much on it, Jazz, City

August 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 1.3 lakh off on Renault Duster, Kiger, Kwid

August 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 1.3 lakh off on Renault Duster, Kiger, Kwid

Ather Energy enters Madhya Pradesh with new experience center in Indore: All details

Ather Energy enters Madhya Pradesh with new experience center in Indore: All details

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) unveils ‘Albert’ Speedtail

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) unveils ‘Albert’ Speedtail

India's first electric supercar! 350 kmph MMM Azani with 700 km range

India's first electric supercar! 350 kmph MMM Azani with 700 km range

Bajaj Dominar 250 to get new colour schemes soon: Pulsar resemblance evident

Bajaj Dominar 250 to get new colour schemes soon: Pulsar resemblance evident

Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

Studds launches Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds launches Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Green Vehicle Rating India: Challenges, future plans of environmental grading of EVs, bikes explained

Green Vehicle Rating India: Challenges, future plans of environmental grading of EVs, bikes explained

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport