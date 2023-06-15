Upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC officially teased

Mercedes-Benz teases the 2023 GLC SUV in a series of photos, revealing design details. Here’s what to expect.

Mercedes-Benz India has officially teased the upcoming GLC SUV, with a series of pictures that show the vehicle being driven on Indian roads with a camouflage. The Mercedes GLC is the carmaker’s SUV based on the C-Class and sits below the GLE in Mercedes-Benz India’s lineup.

Coming to the soon-to-launch model, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will see cosmetic updates and the images show a redesigned front fascia with new headlights housing the DRLs. Towards the rear, the tail lamps are also sleeker, while the upcoming GLC will retain its familiar silhouette.

The SUV will also get a new alloy wheel design and will be slightly longer than its predecessor. Overall, the upcoming Maercedes-Benz GLC will look sportier and more premium.

Inside, the GLC will get the latest offering from Mercedes-Benz such as an 11.9-inch dash-integrated infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, heated and cooled seats, leather upholstery, and ADAS tech amongst others.

In terms of engine specifications, the GLC is offered in plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains globally, however, for India, we can expect Mercedes-Benz to offer a mild-hybrid engine with a 48-volt battery. The carmaker could also offer a diesel engine that does its duty on the GLC Coupe, however, more details will be revealed closer to its launch date.

Speaking of the launch date, the German carmaker is expected to launch the 2023 GLC in India later this year with an estimated price tag of Rs 70 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. When launched, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will compete against the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60.