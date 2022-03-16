Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV to seat 7: Interior revealed

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is revealed, and it shows off the MBUX Hyperscreen made of a 56-inch curved display. The electric SUV will come with the option of third-row as well.

The third all-electric offering of the Mercedes-Benz will be the new EQS SUV. It will be underpinned by the company’s dedicated EV architecture and is claimed to offer a class-leading experience. The German marque has taken the wraps off its interior layout, and we can confirm that it will be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations. Latter will get an electronically-adjustable second-row bench. The interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes up as a balance of contemporary design and versatility, generally associated with large luxury SUVs.

The design is themed on digitalization with the application of the humongous MBUX Hyperscreen that debuted on the EQS sedan. The colossal-sized 56-inch screen uses a curved display to cover the entire width of the vehicle. It serves multiple functions, like the instrument cluster and infotainment unit, along with a dedicated passenger display. The seamless design of the MBUX Hyperscreen cohesively fits with distinctive AC vents and the free-floating centre console.

Offering a tactile experience to the consumers will be a set of intelligently chosen materials for the trimming. Talking of highlights, the EQS SUV will come with rear-seat entertainment screens and two separate seats in the third row. The company claims that the height of the third-row seats will make them more comfortable than those seen on the GLE.

The EQS SUV will feature the Dolby Atmos sound system to offer an upmarket audio experience. Also, voices or individual instruments can be heard from designated speakers. The ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus system of Mercedes-Benz is designed to eliminate pollutants from the cabin, and it will be seen onboard the EQS SUV. The system uses a high-efficiency HEPA filter to achieve an increased level of filtration.

The EQS SUV’s exterior is yet to be unveiled, but the company has released images of the camouflaged prototype. The vehicle is being tested in hot desert regions and cold environments as well. Moreover, it will flaunt a rather sporty silhouette.

