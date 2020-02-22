Upcoming Maserati MC20 global debut in May: Key things to know!

The name of the new super sports car of the ‘trident brand’ is announced.

By:Updated: February 22, 2020 10:54:09 AM

The new Maserati super sports car will be named the MC20. The car was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab, will be built at the plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, and will have its worldwide debut at the end of May in Modena, Italy. “The MC20 underlines the sporting credentials of the new model: MC is the acronym of Maserati Corse and 20 refers to 2020, the year which marks the start of a new phase in Maserati’s history,” the company said in a statement. The first racing car to wear the ‘trident’ logo was the Tipo 26, where the number indicated the year of manufacture, and in the same way the MC20 will be the first car born in the new era of the Modena firm.

The super sports car is the natural evolution of the highly successful MC12, the car that in 2004 marked Maserati’s return to racing after 37 years, the company added. The MC12 had won 22 races (including three victories in the 24 Hours of Spa) and 14 championship titles across Constructors’ Championship, Drivers’ Championship and Teams’ Championships in the FIA GT from 2004 to 2010.

The MC12 (Maserati Corse, 12-cylinder) represented Maserati in its most extreme performance form. The ‘Stradale’, or road-going version, was created to be able to homologate the model for international GT-racing. The MC12 was also the fastest Maserati road car ever made; acceleration from standstill to 200kph took less than 10 seconds, and the top speed exceeded 330kph. The technology of the MC12 was based on the Ferrari Enzo model, but substantial modifications were made to engine, chassis and aerodynamics. In late 2006, Maserati presented the MC12 Versione Corse, an even more extreme track-day variant of this super car. Maserati also added it will return to the world of racing with the new MC20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!