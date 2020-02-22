Upcoming Maserati MC20 global debut in May: Key things to know!

The name of the new super sports car of the ‘trident brand’ is announced.

The new Maserati super sports car will be named the MC20. The car was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab, will be built at the plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, and will have its worldwide debut at the end of May in Modena, Italy. “The MC20 underlines the sporting credentials of the new model: MC is the acronym of Maserati Corse and 20 refers to 2020, the year which marks the start of a new phase in Maserati’s history,” the company said in a statement. The first racing car to wear the ‘trident’ logo was the Tipo 26, where the number indicated the year of manufacture, and in the same way the MC20 will be the first car born in the new era of the Modena firm.

The super sports car is the natural evolution of the highly successful MC12, the car that in 2004 marked Maserati’s return to racing after 37 years, the company added. The MC12 had won 22 races (including three victories in the 24 Hours of Spa) and 14 championship titles across Constructors’ Championship, Drivers’ Championship and Teams’ Championships in the FIA GT from 2004 to 2010.

The MC12 (Maserati Corse, 12-cylinder) represented Maserati in its most extreme performance form. The ‘Stradale’, or road-going version, was created to be able to homologate the model for international GT-racing. The MC12 was also the fastest Maserati road car ever made; acceleration from standstill to 200kph took less than 10 seconds, and the top speed exceeded 330kph. The technology of the MC12 was based on the Ferrari Enzo model, but substantial modifications were made to engine, chassis and aerodynamics. In late 2006, Maserati presented the MC12 Versione Corse, an even more extreme track-day variant of this super car. Maserati also added it will return to the world of racing with the new MC20.

