Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto — What are the alternatives?

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto has many alternate choices in the Indian market and we have picked five to choose from.

The Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership has come a long way from merely swapping badges. Vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder are good examples. Now, there is another product from the partnership, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Innova Hycross, a much-needed product for Maruti Suzuki, as Toyota dominates this segment. However, what are the alternatives to the Invicto? Let’s take a look.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The first and obvious alternate is the Innova Hycross, which the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be based on. Starting at Rs 18.55 lakh ex-showroom, the Innova Hycross gets a naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 173bhp and 209Nm of torque or a 2.0-litre hybrid engine that makes 184bho and 188Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 quickly became popular owing to its design and features. The seven-seater is priced at Rs 14 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and gets a choice of either a petrol or a diesel engine. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine makes 197bhp and 380Nm of torque while the 2.2-litre diesel engine makes 153bhp and 360Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a manual and a torque converter automatic.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari is another alternate, the carmaker’s flagship model. Priced at Rs 15.64 lakh onwards, the Safari carries forward an iconic name for Tata Motors. The Safari is powered by a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine which makes 168bhp and 360Nm of torque, while gearbox choices include a manual or a torque converter automatic.

Hyundai Alcazar

If no Indian brands attract you, the Hyundai Alcazar is another choice. The seven-seater is priced at Rs 16.77 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and comes with either a 158bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine or a 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Gearbox choices include a manual, torque converter automatic, or DCT.

MG Hector Plus

Finally, the Hector Plus is a vehicle to consider, owing to the sheer amount of technology the manufacturer offers. Priced at Rs 17.99 lakh onwards, the MG Hector Plus can be had with a 141bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine or a 168bhp 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. Gearbox choices include a manual and a CVT.