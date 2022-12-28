Mahindra will launch a bunch of new SUVs in India next month including the XUV400, Thar’s 5-door version, etc. Check out the list of the upcoming Mahindra SUVs in January 2023 here.

Mahindra & Mahindra won’t participate in the Auto Expo 2023. It comes as a surprise as this Mumbai-based automaker has always been a part of India’s largest automobile exhibition. But, fret not as the company is gearing up to introduce some exciting products next month. Here, we have listed the upcoming Mahindra SUVs in India in January 2023.

Upcoming Mahindra SUVs in January 2023:

Mahindra XUV400

The prices of the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will be revealed next month. It will be Mahindra’s first electric SUV in the Indian market. The XUV400 will get a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. Its electric motor develops 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

Mahindra Thar 4X2

Mahindra will expand the Thar line-up with the introduction of affordable 4X2 petrol and diesel variants. It has been recently spotted undisguised at dealerships as well. The entry-level variants of the 2023 Mahindra Thar will get a new 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed MT/AT. Its higher-spec variants will continue to get 4X4 capabilities.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Apart from the new entry-level 4X2 variants of the Thar 3-door, Mahindra is also working on the extended 5-door version of this SUV. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be unveiled on January 26, 2023. Mechanically, it’s likely to remain identical to its 3-door counterpart. Upon launch, it will directly take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door that will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023.

