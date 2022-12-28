Upcoming Kia cars in India at Auto Expo 2023: Seltos facelift to new-gen Carnival

Kia India will showcase a bunch of new cars at the Auto Expo 2023, including some fancy electric vehicles. The list includes the likes of the Kia Seltos Facelift, new-gen Carnival, etc.

Kia is one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the Indian market. This South Korean company made its India debut in 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV and became an instant hit. Now, at the upcoming Auto Expo, the company will display a bunch of new cars. Here, we have listed all the upcoming Kia cars in India that are likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Upcoming Kia Cars in India at Auto Expo 2023:

Kia Seltos Facelift

The facelifted Kia Seltos made its global debut in July this year and it will finally make its way to India at the Auto Expo 2023. This mid-size SUV gets an updated styling with a refreshed front fascia and is now more feature-rich than ever before. Its biggest highlight will be the inclusion of ADAS features. Mechanically, the India-spec Seltos Facelift will remain identical to the current model.

Also Read: New Bajaj Dominar 160 & Dominar 200 launched, but there’s a catch!

New-gen Kia Carnival

Kia revealed the all-new fourth-generation Carnival in 2020 for the global markets. Now, this premium MPV will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo and is likely to be launched in India in early 2023. The new-gen Carnival is significantly larger than the model it replaces and is loaded with features up to the brim. In India, it’s likely to continue with the current 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Kia EV6 GT

Kia launched the all-electric EV6 in India this year and it garnered a phenomenal response. Imported as a CBU, only 100 units of the EV6 were allotted to India for 2022 but the company went on to deliver 200 units. Now, Kia is expected to showcase the EV6 GT, a more powerful version of the EV6, at the Auto Expo. The new Kia EV6 GT develops a massive 570 bhp.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Kia Sorento SUV

Kia India is likely to exhibit the new-gen Sorento at the Auto Expo 2023. While this seven-seater SUV is already on sale in the global markets, the company might showcase it here to gauge the public interest. The Sorento borrows design cues from Kia’s flagship SUVs. In case, the company plans to launch it in India, this SUV will be positioned in the under Rs 30 lakh segment.

Kia EV9 Concept

Finally, the last car on this list is the Kia EV9 Concept model. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean company teased the EV9 on its social media handles and it will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The all-electric Kia EV9 will be the company’s flagship seven-seater EV and it’s likely to offer a range of around 500 km on a single charge.

Watch Video | Kia EV6 Review:

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Birthday Special: Car collection of Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.