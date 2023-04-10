Upcoming Hyundai’s Tata Punch rival: What we know so far

The upcoming Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV is ready for launch later this year and here’s everything we know about the Tata Punch rival.

Hyundai is aiming squarely at the Tata Punch with its upcoming launch, the Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV. Having been spotted testing in India, the upcoming Hyundai micro SUV will be an all-new product from Hyundai, designed ground up and not a global model that will go on sale.

With the launch set to take place later this year, here’s everything we know so far about Hyundai’s Tata Punch rivalling micro SUV.

Platform and design

Contrary to some reports that say the new Hyundai Ai3 will be the Casper, the new Ai3 will be a new product. The upcoming micro SUV from the South Korean carmaker will be based on the same platform as the recently-launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It is expected to share the same wheelbase as the I10 and the Aura, while in Hyundai’s lineup, it will sit below the Venue.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Ai3 features a split headlamp design, likely to be LED units on the top-spec variants, an upright grille, square wheel arches, roof rails, and faux skid plates. The spied test mule was heavily camouflaged, hiding most of the intricate design elements.

Engine and gearbox options

The upcoming Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV will be powered by a petrol engine and a CNG option. Hyundai will not introduce a diesel engine with the micro SUV. The engine is most likely to be the same 1.2-litre unit that powers the Grand i10, which makes 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine, in CNG mode, develops 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Gearbox options will be similar to the i10 again, with the petrol version getting a 5-speed manual or an AMT, while the CNG-powered variants will be available in manual only.

Another likelihood is that Hyundai could offer the Ai3 with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine to give the micro SUV an advantage over the Tata Punch, which gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine only.

Interior and features

Interior features and details are still under wraps, however, one can expect a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, power windows, and more, similar to the Grand i10. Hyundai will offer the new Ai3 with four airbags as standard with the top-spec versions receiving six, along with ABS, EBD, stability control, and more.

