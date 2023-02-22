Upcoming Hyundai Cars in India in 2023: Creta facelift to new-gen Verna

Check out the top 5 upcoming Hyundai cars that are expected to be launched in India in 2023. The list includes the Hyundai Creta facelift, new-generation Verna, Kona EV facelift, etc.

Hyundai Motor India started this year with a bang. The company introduced the Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 and is now preparing to launch a bunch of new models to keep its portfolio updated and relevant for the market. Check out the top 5 upcoming Hyundai cars in India that are expected to be launched in 2023.

Upcoming Hyundai Cars in India in 2023:

New-gen Hyundai Verna

The new-generation Hyundai Verna will be launched in India on March 21, 2023. It will sport a striking design language and a bunch of new features. The new Verna will be a petrol-only model and won’t get a diesel engine. It will feature an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. Both the engine options will be RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai is likely to launch the facelifted Kona electric SUV in India this year. The Hyundai Kona facelift made its global debut last year. It’s now larger in size, gets a radical design and a bunch of features. In India, the Kona EV currently gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 452 km per charge. The facelifted model might get an enhanced powertrain.

Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai India recently updated the Creta SUV in India with RDE and E20-compliant engines. The company is also planning to launch the facelifted Creta in India by the end of this year. The facelifted Creta will get Tucson-inspired styling and new features, including ADAS. Mechanically, the Creta will remain unchanged. However, it will get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre unit.

Hyundai Stargazer MPV

Hyundai Stargazer MPV made its global debut last year. It’s currently available in the Indonesian market and is expected to make its way to India this year. The all-new Stargazer will slot below the Hyundai Alcazar in the company’s line-up. It will rival the Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, etc. This MPV will get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed MT and IVT.

Hyundai’s new micro SUV

Hyundai is preparing to launch a new micro SUV in the Indian market. It will be the company’s most affordable SUV and sit below the Venue in the portfolio. Hyundai’s upcoming micro SUV will be based on the Grand i10 platform and share some design cues with the Casper sold overseas. The latest sub-compact SUV from Hyundai will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

