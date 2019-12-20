50% of Hyundai launches in future to be in SUV segment

Over half of the future launches by Hyundai Motor India is expected to be in the SUV segment, as the company plans to cash in on the rapidly growing space and set an internal target of 50% contribution from this segment in the overall portfolio.

The ambitious target stems from the fact that the SUV sales have been growing at a brisk pace for the last five years, thanks to more than a dozen models launched by several manufacturers and consumer interest slowly shifting to bigger cars. While passenger car sales have grown in the range of 6-8% since FY15, SUV volumes mostly grew in double digits, albeit on a low base.

SS Kim, managing director and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, said even during the last one-and-a-half years when demand for cars were low, SUV sales have remained better. “Our analysis shows that many first time buyers are also preferring bigger cars apart from the usual customers. In many international markets, SUVs account for higher share than the hatchbacks and sedans,” Kim told FE, without elaborating on the timeline of the target.

FE had first reported on November 22 that Hyundai is planning to launch half a dozen models next year, which will include an upgrade of the existing model Creta and two new SUVs. The move is aimed at selling more volumes and gaining more market share, which has remained consistent at around 16-17% for the past five to seven years.

The passenger vehicle industry is going through one of the worst slowdowns in two decades, with sales falling virtually every month since the second half of 2018 on account of rise in prices and costlier finance options. Interestingly, while total car sales during the April-November 2019 period fell 18% year-on-year (y-o-y), volumes of SUVs grew by around 4%, as several new launches and higher return value kept the consumers interested.

Hyundai unveiled its latest offering — a compact sedan, the Aura, on Thursday — which will be the fourth model launched in the past 10 months. Kim said unlike the existing compact sedan Xcent, which is largely bought by fleet operators, the Aura is made targeting personal buyers with more premium features. The vehicle is likely to priced at Rs. 6.5-10 lakh and will compete with Maruti’s Brezza and the Honda Amaze

Hyundai’s latest SUV strategy will also include extension of existing models like the Creta and Venue. The company feels within SUVs, there are a lot of body and design structures that can be explored, which are currently not available in the market. This essentially means more compact SUVs with distinct length, height and design could be rolled out.

Currently, the contribution from SUVs to Hyundai’s total sales account for around 30%, with the Creta andthe Venue clocking average monthly volumes of 9,000 units and 8,000 units, respectively. While a range of SUVs are planned for the Indian market, it is unlikely that the company will launch all of them next year as the management believes consumer sentiment will be low during the first half of FY21 on account of BS-VI norms implementations. From April 1, 2020, India will switch of new emission standards (BS-VI), which will lead to rise in vehicle prices, thereby impacting demand. Kim said he does not expect sales to improve immediately after new emission standards come into force. “It will take some time for the consumers to adjust to the new set of prices. I believe demand will be better from the second half of FY21,” Kim said.

Despite the demand being low, the company adopted the new launches strategy since early 2019 and rolled out three new cars. This not only helped sustain its market share, but also limit the decline in volumes. During the April-November 2019 period, while the industry volumes declined over 20% y-o-y, Hyundai’s volumes fell 8% y-o-y. Volumes of Maruti Suzuki fell 20% y-o-y during the same period.