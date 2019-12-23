Upcoming Hyundai Aura sedan: 5 things to know about the Dzire, Amaze rival

Hyundai India has taken the wraps off their upcoming sedan in India. The model will be called the Hyundai Aura and it will be replacing the Hyundai Xcent in the Indian market. Hyundai may continue to manufacture and sell the Xcent to fleet operators in India, but for the private passenger market, the Aura will be the model which will be its latest offering in the segment for private buyers. The Aura is set to be launched in January 2020 and Hyundai has revealed nearly all details about the upcoming model. Here are five things that you need to know about the Hyundai Aura.

All-new design

The Hyundai Aura sees a brand new design for the sub-compact sedan. While it’s underpinnings and its overall shape, especially borrows from the recently introduced Grand i10 Nios, the rear section with the added boot with all-new rear styling. While the styling at the rear is questionable, styling is also subjective. The C-Pillar on the sedan is completely blacked out, resulting in a floating roof design on the Aura. The tail lamps feature a C-shape design, and both are designed to look like they are connected seamlessly with a chrome accent on the bumper that runs across the boot.

BS6 powertrains

As the Indian auto industry will transition from BS4-BS6 emission standards from April 2020, the Hyundai Aura is said to come with three engine options, all of which will be BS6 emission standard compliant. There will be two petrol and one diesel offering. The petrol engines will be in the form of a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine which is tuned to put out 99hp and 171 Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. There will also be a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 81hp and 113Nm of torque. This engine will also be available in a CNG variant as well. The diesel will be a new 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel motor which Hyundai is calling Ecotorq. This motor develops 74hp and 190Nm of torque. Both the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines will be offered with a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Dimensions

The Aura has an identical wheelbase of 2,450mm as the Nios hatchback. Additionally, it is just as wide and tall measuring in at 1,680mm in width and 1,520mm in height. However, being a sedan, the Aura is naturally longer measuring in at 3,995mm, 190mm longer than the hatchback. The exterior dimensions have directly given the Aura decent cabin space for occupants and boot space. The front passengers get maximum legroom of 1050mm, while the rear passengers have 885mm of legroom. The boot capacity of the Hyundai Aura is claimed to measure at 402 litres. Hyundai claims that the seats in the rear have been designed to deliver better thigh supports as well as side bolster support. The rear bench has also been optimised for comfortable seating for three passengers.

Features list

As it is with all Hyundais, the Aura too will come generously equipped. On the exterior, the Aura comes with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, rear LED tail lamps with a 3D outer lens, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Step inside the cabin and you are greeted with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 5.3-inch digital speedometer and MID for the driver’s instrument cluster, wireless charging among many more. While Hyundai is yet to reveal the interior of the Aura, it is expected to borrow a similar layout from the Nios hatchback, although featuring bronze colour accents.

Price and Rivals

The Hyundai Aura will rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and the Tata Tigor. The prices of the Aura are expected to be competitive, however, it will come at a slight premium, especially considering all engines including the diesel engines are BS6 standard. The Aura is expected to be priced between Rs 6-9 lakh (ex-showroom).