Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV: All you need to know

The new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will make its global debut in India next month on June 6, 2023. Here’s all you need to know about this Japanese Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos challenger.

Honda Cars India is gearing up to expand its product line-up with the introduction of a brand new mid-size SUV next month. The 2023 Honda Elevate SUV will make its world premiere in India next month on June 6, 2023. It will be the third car in Honda’s portfolio after the Amaze and the City sedans. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Honda Elevate SUV.

Honda Elevate SUV: Design and features

The new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV is likely to share the same underpinnings as the Honda City. In terms of design, it will feature muscular styling and draw inspiration from the HR-V and CR-V SUVs sold abroad. The Elevate should measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length and this Japanese sport utility vehicle will be loaded with features, including level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Witness the #WorldPremiere of the most awaited SUV, the all-new Honda Elevate on June 06, 2023. Mark your calendar for the big unveil!#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/sc8TVGpjgN — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 15, 2023

Honda Elevate SUV: Powertrains on offer

Just like the Honda City, the company is likely to offer two engine options with the Elevate SUV. The first one will be a 121 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. It should also get the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol strong hybrid unit coupled with two electric motors and will come mated to an e-CVT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2023 Honda City Review:

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and rivals

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV will make its world premiere in India on June 6, 2023. Its official launch might take place in August this year and is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda Elevate will compete in the crowded mid-size SUV segment and will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.