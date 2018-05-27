Upcoming Ford cars launching in India this fiscal: From new Figo, Endeavour to Mustang

Ford is all set to launch four facelift car models in India this financial year. The company has recently taken the wraps off the EcoSport S and Signature editions and previously it launched the Freestyle and now it seems like it has a lot more in store. A report on Autocar India has thrown light on the products to be launched by Ford in the current financial year along with their launch timelines. Ford will launch the new Aspire and Figo in the coming months in India. The new models will get subtle exterior changes along with revisions to the cabin. After that, early 2019 will witness the arrival of new Ford Endeavour that has been unwrapped a few days back. Around the same timeline, the company also has plans to launch the 2019 version of its Mustang, popularly known as the pony car. Let's take a look at what each model will have to offer.

Ford Aspire

2018 Ford Aspire

Ford will launch the new 2019 Aspire in the coming months. The new model will get a redesigned front end that will look similar to the Freestyle. Apart from that, the new Ford Aspire will get a lot of changes inside the cabin. For instance, the dashboard has been shared with the Freestyle and the car will get Sync3 touchscreen infotainment system. The new Ford Aspire will source power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the previous model that makes 100 bhp. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine will be replaced by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit and it will be good for 96 horses. There will be an optional automatic transmission with the petrol version and a five-speed manual unit will come standard. The new 2018 Ford Aspire will also come with a retuned suspension system.

2018 Ford Figo

2018 Ford Figo

Ford will also launch the updated version of Figo hatchback and it will arrive in the month of October 2018. The list of updates will be similar to that of the new Aspire. Just like the upcoming Aspire, the new 2018 Ford Figo will also come with an optional automatic transmission with the petrol engine option. This will be torque converter unit and Ford says that it will not go for lower cost automated manual transmission.

2019 Ford Endeavour

2019 Ford Endeavour

The new Ford Endeavour aka Everest has recently been revealed and the SUV will make its India debut in early 2019. Power will come from a 2.0-litre diesel engine and it is being offered in two states of tune. While the single turbo version is good for cranking out 180 bhp of power and 420 Nm of torque, the twin turbo unit makes 213 bhp and 500 Nm. There is a new 10-speed automatic transmission on offer. There is a healthy possibility that the company will bring the said engines and gearbox to India before the BS-VI emission norms kick in.

2019 Ford Mustang

The new Ford Mustang will make its debut early next year and it will get a redesigned fascia making it look different from the current generation model. The 5.0-litre V8 engine will get a bump in power output and the current six-speed gearbox will make way for a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Expect the prices of the new 2019 Ford Mustang to be slightly higher than the present day model.

Source: Autocar India