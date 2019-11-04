Upcoming electric SUVs in India: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Audi e-Tron and More!

Electric vehicles are the future. In developed markets, EVs currently, constitute a major chunk of total vehicles sales. In India, however, we still are a couple of years away from what one could call as an electric vehicles revolution. Major carmakers in the country have announced concrete plans for the introduction of EVs. Since SUVs are currently in demand, automakers are focusing on developing electric models based on compact utility vehicles. From Tata Motors to Audi India, all big names have lined up electric SUVs to be launched soon in the Indian market. Here is the complete list of all the electric SUVs which are confirmed to be introduced in India within a year's time.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors is going to launch an electric version of the Nexon sub-compact SUV in India next year. Testing for the same has already commenced and is in its final stages. The homegrown automaker has revealed that the Nexon EV will be based on its all-new Ziptron electric vehicle platform. It will offer fast-charging support and can also be charged through a standard wall socket. The Nexon EV is likely to offer a range of close to 300 km on a single charge. Its prices will fall within the bracket of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300 EV

Mahindra is also working on an electric sub-compact SUV for the Indian market. It will be based on the XUV300 and is likely to make its debut sometime during the second half of 2020. Technical specifications of the same will be revealed closer to its launch date. It is likely that the Mahindra XUV300 EV will also offer a range of close to 300 km. Normal and fast charging support is likely to be offered as well. Prices of the XUV300 EV will fall in the same ballpark as that of the Nexon EV i.e. in-between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

MG ZS EV

MG Motors India, riding high on the success of the Hector, has also announced that it soon going to launch an electric SUV in the Indian market. The same is going to be the ZS EV and will be showcased in our country by the end of this year. It will get a 45.5 kWh battery pack with a promised driving range of 335 Km on a single charge. Prices of the ZS EV are likely to fall within the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. It will compete against the likes of Hyundai Kona EV.

Audi E-Tron

The Audi E-Tron is the German automaker's first electric vehicle. It was showcased in India recently and is expected to be launched sometime later this year. The E-Tron comes with two electric motors with a combined power output of 265 kW i.e. 355 hp along with 561 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV will offer a range of close to 400 km according to the WLTP cycle. Prices of the Audi E-Tron are expected to fall in the range of Rs 50 lakh to 55 lakh.

Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace is likely to launch in India sometime during the year 2020. It will offer a 90 kWh battery pack. With a dual-motor set-up, this premium electric SUV will produce 400 hp along with 696 Nm of peak torque. It promises to offer a range of 480 km on a single charge. Its prices are expected to fall close to the mark of Rs 55 lakh. It will stand as a direct competitor to the Audi E-Tron.