Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

The Redi-Go is Datsun’s entry-level hatchback which is based on the same underpinnings as the Renault Kwid.

By:Published: March 11, 2020 2:03:22 PM
Source: Power Stroke (Youtube)

A video floating around on YouTube confirms that Nissan’s budget brand Datsun is working on an updated version of the Redi-Go. The Redi-Go is Datsun’s entry-level model that rivals the Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso and the Renault Kwid, which it shares its underpinnings with. The video shows that the Redi-Go may get an updated styling at the front and it would get BS6 compliant 800cc and 1.0-litre engines from the Kwid.

The prototypes of the upcoming entry-level hatchback that was spotted nuggets that the vehicle will get an updated front-end design, possibly with a new grille, headlamps and bumper. This may be to bring the vehicle more intone with the current pedestrian safety norms that have been implemented in India some time ago. At the back, the design may not feature mojo changes, but there will likely be a re-styled bumper and new hub-cap designs. Both of these can be made out of the footage from the video.

Source: Power Stroke (Youtube)

Recently, Datsun had strengthened the body shell of its other models – Go and G+ models. The Redi-Go may also get a similar upgrade to its chassis in order to meet the new norms. Images of the interior have not surfaced as yet, however, the Redi-Go may come equipped with a similar type of touchscreen infotainment systems like the Kwid and its elder Go and Go+ siblings.

Engine offerings in the Redi-Go are likely to remain the same. There would be a smaller 800cc engine with a 5-speed manual and a 1.0-litre motor with the option of the AMT along with a 5-speed manual. The engines were introduced with BS6 updates to the Renault Kwid recently and the performance figures are likely to mirror them.

Currently, the RediGo is priced from Rs 2.8 lakh to Rs 3.6 lakh for the 800cc powered model. The 1.0-litre manual Redi-Go costs Rs 3.9 lakh while the AMT variant is priced at Rs 4.3 lakh Prices for the Redi-Go are likely to see a rise once it is updated. The launch of the vehicle is expected to take place soon after the BS6 emission norms are implemented.

Source: Power Stroke PS – YouTube

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

Massive discounts on BS4 scooters, bikes: KTM 790 Duke on sale for a steal

Massive discounts on BS4 scooters, bikes: KTM 790 Duke on sale for a steal

2020 Hyundai Creta sees skyrocketing demand before launch: 10,000+ bookings in 10 days!

2020 Hyundai Creta sees skyrocketing demand before launch: 10,000+ bookings in 10 days!

Hyundai India plans blockbuster 2020: Four major car launches including new i20, Verna

Hyundai India plans blockbuster 2020: Four major car launches including new i20, Verna

Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed ahead of launch: Price difference with Dominar 400 explained!

Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed ahead of launch: Price difference with Dominar 400 explained!

BS6 Aprilia SR 160, SR 125, Storm 125 launched: Prices hiked by about Rs 20,000 over BS4 models

BS6 Aprilia SR 160, SR 125, Storm 125 launched: Prices hiked by about Rs 20,000 over BS4 models

How a German auto parts company employee’s visit to Italy spread the Coronavirus

How a German auto parts company employee’s visit to Italy spread the Coronavirus

Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched: Gets a unique feature over Touring Sport

Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched: Gets a unique feature over Touring Sport

Dealers fear they would not be able to sell BS4 car, motorcycle stock before March 31

Dealers fear they would not be able to sell BS4 car, motorcycle stock before March 31

Amitabh Bachchan's new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B's first family car is back!

Amitabh Bachchan's new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B's first family car is back!

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings