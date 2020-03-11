Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

The Redi-Go is Datsun’s entry-level hatchback which is based on the same underpinnings as the Renault Kwid.

Source: Power Stroke (Youtube)

A video floating around on YouTube confirms that Nissan’s budget brand Datsun is working on an updated version of the Redi-Go. The Redi-Go is Datsun’s entry-level model that rivals the Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso and the Renault Kwid, which it shares its underpinnings with. The video shows that the Redi-Go may get an updated styling at the front and it would get BS6 compliant 800cc and 1.0-litre engines from the Kwid.

The prototypes of the upcoming entry-level hatchback that was spotted nuggets that the vehicle will get an updated front-end design, possibly with a new grille, headlamps and bumper. This may be to bring the vehicle more intone with the current pedestrian safety norms that have been implemented in India some time ago. At the back, the design may not feature mojo changes, but there will likely be a re-styled bumper and new hub-cap designs. Both of these can be made out of the footage from the video.

Recently, Datsun had strengthened the body shell of its other models – Go and G+ models. The Redi-Go may also get a similar upgrade to its chassis in order to meet the new norms. Images of the interior have not surfaced as yet, however, the Redi-Go may come equipped with a similar type of touchscreen infotainment systems like the Kwid and its elder Go and Go+ siblings.

Engine offerings in the Redi-Go are likely to remain the same. There would be a smaller 800cc engine with a 5-speed manual and a 1.0-litre motor with the option of the AMT along with a 5-speed manual. The engines were introduced with BS6 updates to the Renault Kwid recently and the performance figures are likely to mirror them.

Currently, the RediGo is priced from Rs 2.8 lakh to Rs 3.6 lakh for the 800cc powered model. The 1.0-litre manual Redi-Go costs Rs 3.9 lakh while the AMT variant is priced at Rs 4.3 lakh Prices for the Redi-Go are likely to see a rise once it is updated. The launch of the vehicle is expected to take place soon after the BS6 emission norms are implemented.

