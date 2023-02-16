Upcoming Creta-rival mid-size SUVs in India: Seltos facelift to updated Harrier

Check out the upcoming Creta-rival mid-size SUVs in India that will be launched in 2023. The list includes the likes of the facelifted Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, etc.

The mid-size SUV category is growing in India at a rapid pace. While the Hyundai Creta still remains the king of this segment, more and more players are joining the race to rival the commander and intensify the competition. Check out the upcoming Creta-rival mid-size SUVs in India that will be launched in 2023.

Upcoming mid-size SUVs in India in 2023:

Kia Seltos facelift

The facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to make its way to India by mid-2023. This mid-size SUV will sport updated styling with a revised front fascia and more features. It will also get advanced driver assistance systems. Mechanically, the India-spec Seltos Facelift will remain identical to the current model but will get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine instead of the 1.4-litre unit.

Honda’s mid-size SUV

Honda will introduce an all-new mid-size SUV in India by May this year. It will be based on a modified version of the Amaze platform and loaded with features up to the brim. Honda’s new mid-size SUV is likely to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. It might also feature a 1.5-litre strong hybrid unit just like the City e:HEV.

Tata Harrier Red Dark

Tata Motors showcased the Red Dark edition of the Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023. It gets some significant updates that will make the Harrier more appealing to the audience. The Harrier Red Dark edition features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen with connected car tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, six airbags and even ADAS. Mechanically, it will continue to get the current 2.0-litre diesel engine.

