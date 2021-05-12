Upcoming CNG cars in India: Tata Tiago, Ford Figo and more

The downsides of CNG though are slightly lower power than the same conventionally powered automobile, lesser availability throughout India if one intends to take a road trip and the compromised boot space.

If there is one sector that has grown significantly in the last few years, it has been the CNG-equipped vehicles. In metro cities, CNG is quite adequately available. The Rs 50-60,000 premium on the cars is quite easily recovered in just a few months post the purchase. The economy per kilogram of gas is commendable and even higher than what one will get with a diesel car. If we talk of icing on the cake, it is the cost of one kilogram of CNG versus that of petrol or diesel. The downsides of CNG though are slightly lower power than the same conventionally powered automobile, lesser availability throughout India if one intends to take a road trip and the compromised boot space. This though hasn’t stopped Indian manufacturers from exploring vehicles that will run on CNG. Given below are a few examples we believe will shortly be launched in India with CNG.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago with a CNG kit has been spotted testing multiple times. Very recently, there were videos showing an undisguised car doing its tests with a temporary number plate. Post the implementation of the BS6 emission norms, Tata Motors discontinued the diesel Tiago. In its place, the CNG version might take place and offer customers a decent blend of performance as well as mileage. We expect the Tata Tiago CNG launch to happen sometime in August 2021. Only with the manual transmission though.

Tata Tigor

Tata’s way of taking away a slice of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s share will be to introduce a CNG Tigor. The Tata Tigor CNG is also said to be in development and could be launched along with the Tiago. Moreover, introducing the CNG versions of these two models will also open up avenues for Tata Motors to sell the cars in the fleet market.

Tata Altroz

One fantastic-looking car, the Tata Altroz falls slightly short when it comes to its powertrains. There are diesel, turbo petrol and naturally aspirated petrol powertrains but then none of them scores when it comes to economy. This is where the likely Tata Altroz CNG will step in. It will allow customers more flexibility and do a world of good to the Altroz’ sales numbers as well.

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo was spotted with a CNG powertrain and it is likely that to arrest flailing sales, the Blue Oval might launch it in India. The 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine is a fun unit but thirsty and bringing in a CNG option will definitely boost sales. A launch around the festive season might be on the cards considering Ford is expected to present clarity on its India operations by then.

Ford Aspire

The Aspire, for a brief time, had a CNG powertrain. Ford might bring it back in the BS6 avatar. It could be a viable option for the Dzire Tour given that only the base versions will get the CNG option. The launch timeline will coincide with the Figo’s.

