Upcoming cars & SUVs in India in August 2023: Punch CNG to Mercedes-Benz GLC

Check out the upcoming cars and SUVs that will be launched in India in August 2023. The list includes the likes of the Tata Punch CNG, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q8 e-tron and more.

August is going to be an interesting month for the Indian automotive industry. A lot of new products will be launched in the coming days across different segments, especially in the luxury category. There will be ICE models, CNG SUVs and EVs. In this article, we have listed the upcoming cars and SUVs that will be launched in India in August 2023.

Upcoming cars & SUVs in August 2023:

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the CNG version of the Punch sub-compact SUV. The new Punch iCNG will be Tata’s fifth CNG car in India after the Tiago, Tigor, Tiago NRG and Altroz. It will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 72 bhp and 103 Nm in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

The new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched in India on August 9, 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are open for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Powering the new GLC will be a 201 bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and a 194 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. These ISG-assisted engines will be mated to a 9-speed AT and get all-wheel-drive as standard.

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the all-new Rumion in August this year. This three-row MPV will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Powering the Rumion will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 138 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It might get a bi-fuel CNG option too.

Audi Q8 e-tron

The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback will be revealed in India on August 18. Audi’s Q8 e-tron range will be offered in 50 & 55 trim levels. The entry-level 50 trim gets a 95 kWh unit while the top-spec 55 trim gets a massive 114 kWh battery pack. Audi claims that the Q8 e-tron can deliver a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition

Hyundai Motor India will introduce new limited edition models of its Creta and Alcazar mid-size SUVs. Christened to be the Adventure Edition, these new models will be finished in a ‘Ranger Khaki’ paint scheme which recently made its debut with the Hyundai Exter. They will also get an all-black interior but the mechanicals will remain unchanged.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Finally, the last car on this list is the Volvo C40 Recharge. The prices of the new Volvo C40 Recharge will be revealed in August 2023. It will be the company’s second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. The India-spec Volvo C40 Recharge will feature a 78 kWh battery pack that is claimed to offer a driving range of 530 km per charge.

