Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

A lot of new cars will be launched in India next month. Here’s a list of the top four upcoming cars in India in November 2021. It includes the likes of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago CNG, etc.

India is one of the largest car markets in the world. A lot of new cars are launched in the country every month. Now, since the festive season is already here, we will be witnessing an influx of some much-awaited cars soon. In this article, we have shared with you a listicle of the top four upcoming cars that might be launched in India in the month of November 2021. The list includes the likes of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago CNG, Audi Q5 Facelift, and the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan.

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the new-generation Celerio in India. We have already seen its spy images which reveal that it will be bigger and more spacious than its predecessor. Also, it will get a bunch of new features. The new Celerio will get the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as before that develops 67 PS and 90 Nm. This time around, it might also get a powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s good for 82 PS and 113 Nm. Both the engines will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The company might offer its CNG version too.

Watch Video | Audi e-tron 55 Road Test Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tata Tiago CNG

Tata Motors is planning to soon launch its first CNG car in the country. The new Tata Tiago CNG is expected to be launched in India very soon. In fact, the unofficial bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in Delhi-NCR. The upcoming CNG version of the Tata Tiago will get a de-tuned version of its current 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 86 PS and 113 Nm. While the petrol motor is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT, the CNG version will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen India will launch the facelifted Tiguan in the country next month. The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will feature cosmetic updates and a new powertrain. It will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) and it will get Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too.

Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi will launch the new Audi Q5 Facelift in India next month. The bookings for the same are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The new Audi Q5 Facelift, like most new-age Audi cars, will be a petrol-only model in India. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 245 PS of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the power will be channelled to all the wheels via Audi’s popular Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.