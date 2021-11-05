Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Slavia, Q5, EVs, and more

From a budget family hatchback to fast luxury EVs, check out all the new upcoming cars in India in November 2021. The list includes the likes of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Audi Q5, Porsche Taycan EV, etc.

November is going to be an action-packed month for the Indian automotive industry. The festive season is not over yet and we are going to witness an influx of some much-awaited cars soon. In this article, we have shared with you a list of the upcoming car launches and unveilings that are scheduled to take place in India in November 2021. The list includes the budget cars like the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago CNG to high-end luxury vehicles like the Audi Q5 Facelift, Porche’s first electric car for India – Taycan EV, etc.

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new-generation Celerio in India very soon. It has already started arriving at Maruti’s dealerships across the country. The new Maruti Celerio will be bigger, more spacious, and feature-rich than its predecessor. The new Celerio will get the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as before that develops 67 PS and 90 Nm. It might also get a powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s good for 82 PS and 113 Nm. Both the engines will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The carmaker might offer its CNG version too.

Tata Tiago CNG

Tata Motors is expected to launch the new Tiago CNG in India this month. It will be Tata’s first CNG car in the country and the unofficial bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in Delhi-NCR. The upcoming CNG version of the Tiago will get a de-tuned version of its current 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 86 PS and 113 Nm. While the petrol motor is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT, the CNG version will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Skoda Slavia

Skoda’s new mid-size sedan, Slavia, will make its global debut in India on November 18, 2021. The Skoda Slavia will replace the Rapid in the company’s India line-up and it will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq. The Slavia will be offered with two engines. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 115 PS and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI that churns out 150 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen India is expected to launch the facelifted Tiguan in the country this month. The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will get cosmetic updates and a new powertrain. It will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) and it will get Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

MINI Cooper SE Electric

BMW Group is all set to launch its first electric car in the Indian market. The MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback is expected to be launched in India this month. Its first batch of 30 units has been sold out even before its official launch. The MINI Cooper SE gets a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery and it has a WLTP certified range of 233 kilometres on a single charge. Its electric motor churns out 184 PS and 270 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph.

Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi will launch the new Q5 Facelift in India this month. The bookings for the same are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The new Audi Q5 Facelift, like most new-age Audi cars, will be a petrol-only model in India. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 245 PS of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the power will be channelled to all the wheels via Audi’s popular Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Porsche Macan Facelift

Porsche Macan Facelift will be launched in India on November 12, 2021. The facelifted Porsche Macan gets some visual updates and new features. Also, its variants have been rejigged and it gets more powerful engines. The standard Porsche Macan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor that develops 265 PS, the Macan S gets a new 2.9-litre V6 engine instead of the old 3.0-litre V6 unit. This motor churns out 380 PS in the S trim while the top-spec Macan GTS puts out 440 PS of power. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and they get an all-wheel drivetrain.

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-Benz will launch the new Mercedes-AMG A45 S in the Indian market on November 17, 2021. The AMG A45 S is the most powerful hatchback in the world. It will be brought to the Indian shores as a CBU (completely built unit) and will be sold in very limited numbers. The new Mercedes-AMG A45 S is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that’s good for 421 PS and 500 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and it gets the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system too.

Porsche Taycan EV

Porsche will launch its first all-electric offering, Taycan EV, in India on 12th November along with the Macan Facelift. Globally, the Porsche Taycan is available in multiple configurations, namely the 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S. It gets two battery packs – a lower-spec 79.2kWh unit in the 4S trim while the Turbo variants get a 93.4kWh battery. The Taycan’s electric powertrain churns out 530 PS and 640 Nm in the 4S variant, 670 PS and 850 Nm in the Turbo variant, while the top-spec Turbo S variant develops 750 PS and 1050 Nm of torque. The WLTP certified range of the Taycan EV stands at 463 km (4S), 450 km (Turbo), and 420 km (Turbo S) on a single charge.

