Upcoming Cars in India in May 2023: Maruti Jimny to Hyundai Exter

Check out the top 5 upcoming cars in India in May 2023. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV, Hyundai Exter, BMW X3 M40i and more.

April was an interesting month for the Indian automotive industry with exciting car launches. Now, the month of May is expected to be even better with the debut of several new products across different price segments. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming cars in India in May 2023.

Upcoming Cars in India in May 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated launches of this year. Its prices will be finally announced this month. The Jimny 5-door SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. It will also get an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata Motors has officially started accepting bookings for the new Altroz iCNG. Its prices will be announced this month and the deliveries will also commence soon. The Tata Altroz iCNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. It churns out 76 bhp and 97 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai is gearing up to launch its smallest SUV for the Indian market. The all-new Hyundai Exter will sit below the Venue in the company’s portfolio and is likely to make its official debut this month. It will borrow design cues from the Casper sold abroad and will be powered by an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

BMW X3 M40i

BMW Group India is accepting bookings for the X3 M40i and its prices will be announced soon. The BMW X3 M40i will be the most powerful version of the X3 on sale in India. It will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that develops 355 bhp and 500 Nm. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed AT and will come with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as well.

BMW M2

Finally, the last one on this list is the BMW M2. The M2 is one of the sportiest cars from the house of this Bavarian carmaker. Its second-generation model will be launched in India this month. Powering the new BMW M2 will be a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline-six engine that churns out 460 bhp and 550 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an 8-speed AT.

