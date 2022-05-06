Upcoming Cars in India in May 2022: Jeep Meridian to Mercedes-Benz C-Class

From SUVs to electric vehicles to premium luxury sedans, check out all the upcoming cars in India in May 2022. The list includes the likes of Jeep Meridian, Tata Nexon EV Max, BMW i4, etc.

May is going to be an action-packed month for the Indian automotive industry with several big launches across the price range. From SUVs to electric vehicles to premium luxury sedans, a bunch of new cars will be launched this month. Here, we have listed all the Upcoming Cars in India in May 2022. The listicle includes the likes of Jeep Meridian, Tata Nexon EV Max, BMW i4, etc.

Upcoming Cars in India in May 2022:

Image: TeamBHP

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

The new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition will be launched in India on May 9, 2022. It will be based on the Kushaq’s top-spec Style trim and will feature a bunch of cosmetic updates along with some new features. This special edition SUV is likely to be offered with both the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options with multiple transmission choices.

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Motors will announce the prices of the updated Nexon EV on May 11, 2022, and it will be officially called Nexon EV Max. The upcoming Nexon EV Max is expected to feature a larger 40 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km per charge. It is likely to get cosmetic updates, new features, and an updated charger as well.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in the Indian market on May 10, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. It will be offered with a 201 hp 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor (C200), a 197 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine (C220d), and a 261 hp 2.0-litre oil-burner (C300d). All the engines will be paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep Meridian

The all-new Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV is expected to be launched by the end of this month. Pre-bookings for the same are officially open. Powering the Meridian will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that does its duty in the Compass as well. It develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 9-speed AT.

BMW i4

BMW Group India promised to launch three EVs in India within a span of six months. After the BMW iX and MINI Cooper SE, the carmaker will now launch the BMW i4 electric sedan in India on May 26, 2022. The i4 is expected to be offered in two variants – eDrive40 and M50 xDrive. This electric sedan is claimed to offer a maximum driving range of 590 km per charge.

Audi A8 L Facelift

Finally, the last car on this list is the upcoming Audi A8 L Facelift. Pre-bookings for the new Audi A8 L Facelift are now officially open in India for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh. The facelifted Audi A8 L will sport a host of cosmetic changes and new features. Powering this luxury sedan will be the same 3.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol motor that develops 340 hp and 540 Nm.

