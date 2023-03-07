Upcoming Cars in India in March 2023: New Verna to Innova Crysta diesel

From a bunch of new mid-size sedans to SUVs and even a CNG product, check out the top 5 upcoming cars in India in March 2023. The list includes the new-gen Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, etc.

March is going to be an interesting month for the Indian automotive industry. The carmakers are rolling out their updated products that are now compliant with BS6 phase-2 emission norms. At the same time, there are some all-new product launches as well. From a bunch of new mid-size sedans to SUVs and even a CNG product, check out the top 5 upcoming cars in India in March 2023.

Upcoming Cars in India in March 2023:

New-gen Hyundai Verna

Hyundai will launch the new-generation Verna on March 21, 2023. It will sport a striking design language and a bunch of new features. The new Hyundai Verna will be a petrol-only model and won’t get a diesel engine. It will feature an all-new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. Both the engines will be RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota will re-introduce the Innova Crysta diesel in the Indian market. Bookings for the same are already open and the prices will be announced soon. It will get a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the CNG version of the Brezza sub-compact SUV in India. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will get a 1.5-litre K-series bi-fuel engine that develops 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque in the CNG mode. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India will soon announce the prices of the updated Alcazar three-row SUV. The Hyundai Alcazar will get an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. There will also be a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer.

Honda City facelift

The last car on this list is the new Honda City facelift. It has been already launched this month and this mid-size sedan’s prices range from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh, ex-showroom, including the City e:HEV variants. The Honda City gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol hybrid unit that comes coupled with two electric motors.

