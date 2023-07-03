Upcoming Cars in India in July 2023: Maruti Invicto to Hyundai Exter

Check out the top 5 upcoming cars that will be launched in India in July 2023. The list includes the likes of the Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter and more.

July is going to be an exciting month for the Indian automotive industry. Gear up and get ready to dive into a world of exhilaration as some much-awaited cars will make their official debut this month across different price segments. From mass-market SUVs to luxury ones, here we have listed the top 5 upcoming cars in India in July 2023.

Upcoming Cars in India in July 2023:

Kia Seltos facelift

Launch date: July 4

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4. It will get cosmetic updates and a host of new hi-tech features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and a panoramic sunroof. Powering the facelifted Seltos will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. There will be multiple transmission options on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Launch date: July 5

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5. This premium MPV will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti’s flagship offering in the Indian market. The Invicto will get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain paired with an electric motor that will have a combined power output of 183 bhp. It will be mated to an e-CVT.

Hyundai Exter

Launch date: July 10

Hyundai will launch the all-new Exter micro SUV in India on July 10. It will be the company’s most affordable SUV and directly rival the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, etc. Powering the Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It will get a bi-fuel CNG option too.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Launch date: By the end of July

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the second-generation GLC by the end of this month. Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Powering the new-gen GLC is likely to be a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It will be larger in size than its predecessor and boast hi-tech features.

Honda Elevate

Bookings open this month

Finally, the last one on this list is the new Honda Elevate. Honda Cars India will commence the bookings for its upcoming mid-size SUV this month. However, the price announcement will take place during the festive season. Powering the Elevate will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-step CVT.

