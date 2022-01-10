Upcoming Cars in India in January 2022: Tiago CNG, Toyota Hilux, Audi Q7, and more

From budget CNG hatchbacks to a flagship German luxury SUV, check out all the upcoming cars in India in January 2022. The list includes the likes of Tata Tiago CNG, Toyota Hilux, Skoda Kodiaq, Audi Q7, and more.

The Indian automotive industry will kick-start the year 2022 with a lot of new and exciting product launches. India will witness an influx of some much-awaited cars soon. The first month of the year is going to be an action-packed month with several launches across the price range. So, in this article, we have shared with you a list of all the upcoming car launches that are scheduled to take place in India in the month of January 2022. The list includes some budget CNG cars from Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors to high-end luxury vehicles like the facelifted Audi Q7 SUV.

Upcoming Cars in India in January 2022

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-generation Celerio in India. The Celerio gets a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 65 hp of power and 89 Nm of peak torque. Now, the company is planning to launch a CNG version of the same. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is expected to be launched in India within this month. It will get the same petrol motor, albeit in a lower state of tune and will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG

Tata Motors will launch its first set of CNG cars, namely the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG in India on January 19, 2022. The pre-bookings for both these CNG cars are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in India. The upcoming CNG versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor are expected to get a de-tuned version of their current 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 84 hp and 113 Nm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux is one of the most anticipated launches in India. It is expected to be launched on 23rd January and its only direct rival in India will be the Isuzu V-Cross. The Toyota Hilux shares its underpinnings with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. It will be offered with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner. It develops 201 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed AT and it will get a 4×4 drivetrain.

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift

Skoda Auto India will kick-start the year 2022 with the launch of the facelifted Kodiaq. The new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will be launched on January 10, 2022. It will get some cosmetic tweaks, a new powertrain along with a bunch of new features. The facelifted Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power will be channelled to all four wheels.

Toyota Camry

Toyota India recently teased the Camry Hybrid Facelift on its social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. The facelifted Camry Hybrid gets cosmetic updates as well as a bunch of new features. It will be offered with a 2.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 175 hp of power and 221 Nm of peak torque, assisted by a 160kW electric motor that delivers 116 hp and 202 Nm. The combined power output of this powertrain is 215 hp and it will be coupled to a 7-speed e-CVT only.

Audi Q7 Facelift

Finally, the last car on this list is the salient launch of the month. Audi India will launch the new Q7 Facelift this month. The new 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift will get a host of cosmetic changes over its predecessor along with a bunch of new features and a new powertrain. It will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol motor that develops 340 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and it will get Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system too.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.