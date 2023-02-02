Upcoming cars in India in February 2023: Brezza CNG to Citroen eC3

Check out the upcoming cars in India in February 2023. The list includes updated Hyundai Venue, Innova Crysta diesel etc.

The major automakers in India such as Toyota, Citroen, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are all set to introduce the new offerings and the facelifted versions of their popular models across the various segments. So here is the detailed list of all the cars which will be launched in February 2023.

Upcoming cars in India in February 2023

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

As the CNG cars are cleaner and cheaper than traditional gasoline and becoming popular due to their environmental and cost benefits. Maruti Suzuki is stepping towards the launch of its Brezza with a CNG kit, after the launch it will become the first CNG powered vehicle in the country to have an automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

CNG powered Brezza will get a 1.5-litre K15C DualJet engine which is also offered with Ertiga and XL6. It produces 98bhp and a torque of 136 Nm in petrol mode while in CNG mode it boasts 86bhp and 122 Nm of torque. We can expect similar power figures from the CNG powered Brezza too. Additionally the Brezza will get a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

Toyota Innova Crysta is making a comeback after the carmaker discontinued it last year. It will be now available with a diesel engine only, The company has officially started accepting orders for the same. It will be sold alongside the Toyota Innova HyCross that is offered with petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

The new Innova Crysta will sport minor tweaks like updated front fascia with a revamped grille and updated fog lamps. The 2023 Innova Crysta is getting power from a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 148 bhp and a peak torque of 360 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Citroen eC3

Now talking about the EV segment, Citroen is all set to launch the all-electric version of its C3 hatchback, the eC3. The eC3 resembles its ICE sibling with the exception of the absence of a tailpipe and the inclusion of a charging port on the front fender.

Citroen-eC3

Citroen eC3 will feature a 29.2kWh battery pack that has an ARAI-certified range of 320 km. It comes mated with a single electric motor mounted on the front-axle that generates 56bhp and 143 Nm of torque.

Updated Hyundai Venue

updated Hyundai Venue

A new diesel powertrain and updated equipment list will be added to the Venue facelift which was previously launched in June 2022. The Venue will now get a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Creta which churns out 113bhp and comes with an integrated starter generator (ISG).

Lexus RX

Lexus RX which was showcased by the carmaker at Auto Expo 2023 is expected to launch in February. It will be available in two trims – RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance.

Lexus RX 500h

It will be offered with a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, both of which feature strong-hybrid assistance. With the former, you get a CVT, while with the latter, you get a 6-speed automatic transmission.