Upcoming Cars in India in February 2022: Kia Carens, Baleno Facelift, Audi Q7 & more

From a premium hatchback to a flagship German luxury SUV, check out all the upcoming cars in India in February 2022. The list includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift, Kia Carens, Audi Q7, and more.

The Indian automotive industry kick-started the year 2022 with a bang. A lot of new cars were launched in January 2022 and one can expect the same trend for the month of February too. February is going to be an action-packed month with several launches across the price range. In this article, we have shared with you a list of all the upcoming car launches that are expected to take place in India in the month of February 2022. The list includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift, new Kia Carens and high-end luxury vehicles like the facelifted Audi Q7 SUV.

Upcoming Cars in India in February 2022

New Baleno Facelift (Spy Image)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Baleno Facelift soon. It is expected to get a host of cosmetic updates along with a bunch of new features. Powertrain options, however, will remain unchanged. It will get two 1.2-litre petrol engines, and while one of them develops 82 hp, the other one churns out 88 hp and gets a smart hybrid technology too. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The unofficial bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift are now open at select dealerships.

Kia Carens

Kia’s fourth offering for the Indian market, Kia Carens, will be launched in February 2022. It will be offered with a 115 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 140 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT, and a 115 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT. The official bookings for the new Kia Carens are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep India’s first launch of the year will be the new Compass Trailhawk. The company recently officially confirmed that the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be launched in February this year. It will get some cosmetic updates and a more off-road focused four-wheel-drive system. In terms of engine options, it is expected to get a sole 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine that develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 9-speed torque converter AT.

Lexus NX 350h

Lexus India will launch the new Lexus NX 350h in India this month. The official bookings for the same are already open. The new 2022 Lexus NX 350h is expected to be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 236 hp of power. The engine is likely to be mated to an e-CVT. The all-new Lexus NX 350h will be available in India in three variants, namely Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

Audi Q7 Facelift

Finally, the last car on this list is the facelifted Audi Q7 SUV. The new Audi Q7 Facelift will be launched on February 3, 2022. It gets a host of cosmetic changes over its predecessor along with a bunch of new features and a new powertrain. It is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol motor that develops 340 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and it gets Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system too.

