Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV

April is going to be an interesting month for the Indian automotive industry. With the beginning of the new financial year, several new products will be rolled out in the market across different price segments. Check out the top 5 upcoming cars in India in April 2023. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet EV, Lamborghini Urus S, etc.

Upcoming cars in India in April 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be revealed this month. Bookings for the same are open. Powering the Fronx will be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

MG Comet EV

MG Motor India will introduce its compact electric car in April. This will be the company’s second launch for the year after the updated MG Hector. The new MG Comet EV is expected to get a 25 kWh battery pack and a 38 bhp electric motor. It is likely to offer a range of 150 km on a full charge. The MG Comet EV will be priced under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen is readying its all-new three-row SUV for the Indian market. Likely to be christened the C3 Aircross, this SUV will be unveiled on April 27. It will be based on the Citroen C3 hatchback but sport a rugged styling with nip & tuck. The Citroen C3 Aircross will get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that will churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz will launch its flagship AMG model in India on April 11. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the company’s first hybrid AMG and the most powerful production car. It will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a 204 bhp electric motor. This AMG’s combined power output is 831 bhp and 1400 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 316 kmph.

Lamborghini Urus S

Finally, the last car on this list is the Lamborghini Urus S. This variant of the Urus is positioned as a comfort-oriented version of the SUV and will be positioned below the track-focused Urus Performante. Powering the new Lamborghini Urus S will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 666 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.

