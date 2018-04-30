Upcoming car launches in May 2018 in India: 3 all-new sedans, a premium hatch, a Ferrari and more

Come May 2018 with the temperature raising, the Indian car industry will see a number of new cars entering the Indian market. From Japanese automakers - Honda and Toyota to Italian Sports car maker Ferrari plan to introduce new cars in India. The year started with showcasing products at the Auto Expo 2018 and now its time for its market launch. Apart from new products like the new generation Honda Amaze, Toyota Yaris there will also be new variants launched on Tata Nexon and Hyundai i20 equipped with an automatic gearbox. Here are the top cars you should look out for in May 2018.

Upcoming cars in India in May 2018:

2018 Honda Amaze:

Launch Date: 16th May 2018

Expected Price: Rs 5.20 - 7.8 lakh

2018 Honda Amaze

The second generation Honda Amaze will make its make its market debut in India on 16th May and is all set to disrupt the sub-compact sedan space in the country. The new 2018 Honda Amaze now gets a bolder design language and is line with company’s flagship sedans like the Honda Accord and Honda Civic. Honda Amaze gets a new platform, new engine and for the first time the diesel variants will feature the CVT gearbox. The car has been designed and engineered in Thailand with inputs from engineers working at Honda Cars India. There has been a drastic Improvement over the previous generation Honda Amaze and the rival including Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo, Hyundai Xcent and the market leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire have all the reasons to worry. The company claims strong bookings on the Honda Amaze and all that’s remaining now is the price.

Read our Honda Amaze review here.

Also see: Honda Amaze explained in Images

Toyota Yaris:

Launch Date: 18th May 2018

Price: Rs 8.75 - 14.07 lakh

Toyota Yaris

Another Japanese auto giant, Toyota will add a fourth sedan to its product line-up in India by launching the Toyota Yaris in the mid-size sedan space and will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. The company says it is not late to the party and is confident to build on its market share with this new sedan. Toyota Yaris will be available only in petrol variants with both manual and CVT gearbox. The manual version of Toyota Yaris is priced between Rs 8.75 - 12.85 lakh (Ex-showroom) the CVT variants cost Rs 9.95 - 14.07 lakh (Ex-Showroom). The bookings for Yaris sedan has already commenced, the car is available in 4 variants with CVT being offered from the base variant.

Mercedes-AMG E63:

Launch Date: 4th May 2018

Expected Price: Rs 1.30 crore

Mercedes-AMG E63

German automaker, Mercedes-Benz India will launch the performance edition of its E-Class sedan and will launch the Mercedes-AMG E63 S in India on 4th May 2018. Globally the car made its first appearance last year and the company claims that the E63 S is most powerful E-Class ever built. The company has give more aggressive look and smoother character lines to the performance sedan. Mercedes-AMG E63 AMG is powered by a 4.0L V8 engine that makes a maximum power of 603 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-Speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch gearbox and also gets 4Matic AWD system as a standard offering.

Ferrari Portofino

Expected Launch Date: May 2018

Expected Price: Rs 3.30 Crore

Ferrari Portofino

Italian sports car maker Ferrari will launch its Ferrari Portofino in India this May. Named after an Italian Coastal town, Ferrari Portofino is a hard-top convertible Ferrari that is powered by 3.8L V8 twin-turbo engine with a maximum power of 592 bhp and 760 Nm of torque. Ferrari had revealed the car in August 2017 and follows the design and shape of the Ferrari California T but the design is sharper and aggressive. The face of the car is very similar to other Ferrari cars on sale globally and gets a larger central grille and with LED headlamps. Extensive use of carbon fibre has helped the company to keep the weight of the car in check. Ferrari says that the Portofino can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, the Ferrari Portofino is the most powerful convertible to combine the advantages of a retractable hardtop, a roomy boot and generous cockpit space plus two rear seats suitable for short trips. The convertible Ferrari also gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 18-way electrically adjustable seats with a new backrest design.

MINI Countryman

Launch Date: 3rd May 2018

MINI Countryman

BMW Group India will launch its MINI Countryman in India on 3rd May 2018. The premium hatch is now no longer a Mini and shares its platform with BMW X1. The new MINI Countryman was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and will be assembled at the BMW Plant in Chennai. Expect the British marque to offer the Countryman both petrol and diesel versions. The new generation premium hatch also gets a completely new design language. While it retains the traditional MINI looks, it gets a wider front grille with a new headlamp cluster with LED DRLS. With the increase in dimensions, MINI Countryman now offers more interior space and is loaded with new tech and features. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, Cruise Control, Head-up Display and MINI driving modes. MINI Countryman is powered by 2.0L petrol engine with max power of 189 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The diesel duties are done by 2.0L diesel engine with 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission.