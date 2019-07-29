Upcoming car launches in India for August 2019: Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and More

The month of August 2019 will see a slew of new car launches in India. These launches are set to take place across multiple segments and are also going to vary in terms of their prices as well. From compact hatchbacks to luxury sedans, the list includes it all. However, it remains to be seen as to how they perform in the current market condition where the demand is quite low due to rising uncertainty among buyers. In this report, we bring you a quick highlight of all of these upcoming cars in India giving you details about their launch dates and expected prices. Read along!

Hyundai's upcoming car teaser

Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 (August 20th)

The compact hatchback from Hyundai, which takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo, is all set to undergo a major generation update. The test mule of the same has been spotted testing multiple times in India. The new iteration of the Grand i10 will retain the current model's basic silhouette. However, it will undergo major revisions in terms of its exterior design. Similarly, the interiors will also be updated and the car is expected to get additional features as well. The engine specifications of the next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 are expected to remain the same. However, they could be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations for the new iteration.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga image used for representational purpose only

Maruti Suzuki XL6 (August 21st)

Maruti Suzuki is soon going to launch a premium version of its compact MPV Ertiga in India. The same will have a slightly different exterior design in comparison to the current model. The aesthetic changes will include a completely revised front fascia along with the addition of faux skid-plates at the front and back. Along with this, the MPV will get black plastic cladding, roof-rails along with a new set of alloy wheels. The interior is going to remain the same as before, however, it will come with an all-black colour scheme and captain seats in the middle row. Engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will remain identical to the Ertiga. That said, the premium MPV will retail through the NEXA dealership outlets. Prices of the same will be slightly higher in comparison to the Ertiga.

Kia Seltos (August 22nd)

Kia Motors maiden product for the Indian market, the Seltos compact SUV is going to launch in India in August. It is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta, but is comparatively bigger and hence is going to offer more space on the inside. The Kia Seltos will get several feature and creature comforts to attract buyers in a highly competitive compact SUV segment. This compact SUV will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options which will be BS-6 compliant. Transmission line-up will include manual, CVT, torque converter as well as a DCT automatic option. Prices of the Kia Seltos as expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

Renault Triber (2nd Half August)

Renault Triber, the compact utility vehicle from the French automaker is also going to make its debut in India in August. Despite measuring under 4-meters in length, it will offer a seating capacity for 7 people. The third row of the Triber can be completely removed which transforms the vehicle in a five-seater with segment-leading boot-capacity of 625-litres. The Renault Triber is going to get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. The same will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, this utility vehicle will also be available with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Prices of the Renault Triber as expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

2019 BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series (August 21st)

The next-generation BMW 3 Series is all set to make its debut in India. The new iteration of this luxury sedan comes with completely redesigned exteriors as well as interiors. We expect BMW to launch the new 3 Series in two grades i.e. the 320d and the 320i of diesel and petrol derivatives respectively. The 2019 3 Series is based on BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform. Prices of this luxury sedan are expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.