Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

The last month of the current financial year packs in a lot of car launches for the customers in India. Here is what all brands like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Jaguar, and others are up to!

March 2021 has a lot in store for car enthusiasts in India as the current month will have some big and awaited announcements coming in from the Indian car industry. From SUVs to luxury sedans and even an all-electric offering, this month seems to pack it all, and hence, many people must be really looking forward to the next few days. Interestingly, most of the cars launching this month are from the premium segments and brands like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Volkswagen and Jeep are gearing up for their respective launches. So let’s take a look at what all cars are arriving in the market this month and what to expect from each one of them.

Jaguar I-Pace

Starting with this all-electric SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace that was earlier supposed to be launched on 9th March will now be launched on 23rd March. Given the EV marathon in the country, the I-Pace is going to be an important product in the company’s product portfolio for India and also keeping in mind the fact that the company will go all-electric by the year 2025. To be sold in three variants namely S, SE, and HSE, the Jaguar I-Pace will offer a combined output of 389 hp along with a peak torque of 696 Nm. The electric SUV will offer a claimed range of 470 km on a single full charge and is expected to be priced close to Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

2020 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon

Made-in-India Jeep Wrangler

When the Jeep Wrangler was launched in India for the very first time, its higher pricing was certainly a downer. However, the company has now a solution as it is going to launch the locally assembled model on 15th March. Expect the Jeep Wrangler to now demand a much lower price tag and with this, the company will also be able to address the decent demand in the market. The upcoming 2021 Jeep Wrangler is expected to draw power from the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that is good for developing 268 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

Skoda Kushaq

Based on the Vision IN concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Skoda Kushaq will finally make its debut on 18th March. This will also be the company’s first offering to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The Kushaq will only be launched with a petrol engine and will go on to challenge the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta in the segment. Moreover, the vehicle will also be the brand’s first SUV that is ‘Made for India’. Skoda Kushaq is expected to get a decent feature list and is likely to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will finally be launched in India on 25th March in A 200, A 200d and AMG A35 versions. Now, the good news for the enthusiasts is that the A35 AMG version will be made in India and hence, you can expect to see a pleasing price tag. For starters, the new A-Class Limousine replaces the A-Class hatchback and CLA in the company’s product portfolio for India. The prices are expected to start from the Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom mark and prime competition comes in the form of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Mercedes Benz E-Class

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is another Merc that will be launched this month, on 16th March to be precise. The best-selling luxury car in India, the new E-Class gets significant updates with the most important ones being the new MBUX system with “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. Moreover, the car gets a brand new seamless glass panel that acts as the digital driver instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. The engine options on the new E-Class will likely be the same as the current lineup. The new model is expected to be offered in the E200 and E220d guise.

Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan 5-seater

The new Volkswagen Taigun will be unveiled this month on 24th March and will likely share the engine and transmission with the Skoda Kushaq. The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will be based on the company’s India-specific MQB A0 IN platform and is a part of the VW Group’s India 2.0 Strategy. The Taigun will challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Nissan Kicks in the segment. Also joining the stage on the same day is the 5-seater version of the Volkswagen Tiguan. Prices for the said model are expected to start from Rs 23 lakh mark and it will go on to challenge the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and the new Jeep Compass in the segment.

